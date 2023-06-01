Amongst the glamorous festivities held at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, actress and radical activist Jane Fonda proclaimed that white men were responsible for racism and climate change.

Jane Fonda via The View

During her Rendezvous with Jane Fonda event, Deadline reported the two-time Oscar winning actress announced she would be shifting most of her attention to her political activism surrounding climate change given she does not have any acting roles lined up.

Answering an audience question, the 80 for Brady actress revealed what her activism would look like, specifically jailing people she thinks are responsible for climate change.

Jane Fonda in 2007 Photo Credit: kalexnova from Alexandria, VA, USA, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

“We still have reason to be hopeful if we do everything right,” she proclaimed. “But I’m saying this is serious. We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels.”

“And unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest  Global South, people on islands, poor people of color,” Fonda declared. “It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men – [responsible for the crisis].”

Jane Fonda as “Trish” and Harry Hamlin as “Dan” in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

Responding to a different audience question, the Barbarella actress clarified climate change would not exist without racism or the patriarchal mindset in which white men are at the top and everything else is at the bottom.

“It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy,” Fonda claimed. “A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”

Activist Sophia Kianni (right) with actress Jane Fonda at 2019 Black Friday climate strike before the United States Capitol building. Photo Credit: Sophia Kianni, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

In an attempt to enlist members of the audience to join her environmental cause, Fonda continued to connect feminist and environmentalist causes. The actress admitted “we’re in trouble” even if the climate crisis was solved and “we haven’t solved those other things.”

Director Kyle Marvin and Jane Fonda as “Trish”in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

She said, “So when I say that I’m fighting the climate crisis, I also feel that I’m fighting patriarchy and racism. It’s important because we have to get out of the silos  feminists over here, environmentalists over here.”

“That’s what I learned when I started being an activist around the Vietnam War. The more you go down any issue, whatever it is, you realize that it’s all connected,” she asserted. “And if we solve the climate crisis and we haven’t solved those other things, we’re gonna be in trouble.”

Jane Fonda speaks at Fire Drill Friday about food justice in Washington, DC in 2019. Photo Credit: Ted Eytan, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Fonda’s activism during the Vietnam War was heavily criticized with many critics describing her as “Hanoi Jane” when she was photographed “cozying up” to the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War. Critics accused her of encouraging Viet Cong soldiers to fight against American “imperialist soldiers” and “sang anti war songs behind enemy lines.”

She was also arrested for her fifth time back in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter, for protesting against fossil fuels.

