Jane Fonda Blames “White Men” and “Racism” for “Climate Change,” Says “We Have To Arrest And Jail Those Men”

Jane Fonda Blames “White Men” and “Racism” for “Climate Change,” Says “We Have To Arrest And Jail Those Men”

Amongst the glamorous festivities held at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, actress and radical activist Jane Fonda proclaimed that white men were responsible for racism and climate change.

During her Rendezvous with Jane Fonda event, Deadline reported the two-time Oscar winning actress announced she would be shifting most of her attention to her political activism surrounding climate change given she does not have any acting roles lined up.

Answering an audience question, the 80 for Brady actress revealed what her activism would look like, specifically jailing people she thinks are responsible for climate change.

RELATED: ’80 For Brady’ Actress Jane Fonda Says Abortion Activists Should Embrace “Murder”

“We still have reason to be hopeful if we do everything right,” she proclaimed. “But I’m saying this is serious. We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels.”

“And unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest Global South, people on islands, poor people of color,” Fonda declared. “It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men – [responsible for the crisis].”

Responding to a different audience question, the Barbarella actress clarified climate change would not exist without racism or the patriarchal mindset in which white men are at the top and everything else is at the bottom.

“It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy,” Fonda claimed. “A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”

RELATED: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Protest

In an attempt to enlist members of the audience to join her environmental cause, Fonda continued to connect feminist and environmentalist causes. The actress admitted “we’re in trouble” even if the climate crisis was solved and “we haven’t solved those other things.”

She said, “So when I say that I’m fighting the climate crisis, I also feel that I’m fighting patriarchy and racism. It’s important because we have to get out of the silos feminists over here, environmentalists over here.”

“That’s what I learned when I started being an activist around the Vietnam War. The more you go down any issue, whatever it is, you realize that it’s all connected,” she asserted. “And if we solve the climate crisis and we haven’t solved those other things, we’re gonna be in trouble.”

Fonda’s activism during the Vietnam War was heavily criticized with many critics describing her as “Hanoi Jane” when she was photographed “cozying up” to the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War. Critics accused her of encouraging Viet Cong soldiers to fight against American “imperialist soldiers” and “sang anti war songs behind enemy lines.”

She was also arrested for her fifth time back in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter, for protesting against fossil fuels.

NEXT: David Leavitt Goes On Unhinged Rant Accusing J.R.R. Tolkien Fans Of Being “Racist Nazi F***ers”