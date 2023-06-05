Child Body Mutilation Activists Claim ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s’ Gwen Stacy Is Transgender

Numerous body mutilation activists took to social media to claim Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is “transgender.”

Twitter user GreyfoxLeia posted on Twitter, “Gwen Stacy is trans. Her whole arc is a trans allegory. The colors are the trans flag.”

The user then added, “But most telling. HER WHITE COP DAD WEARS THE TRANS COLORS ON HIS UNIFORM. NO F***ING COP IS THAT MUCH OF AN ALLY UNLESS THEY HAVE A TRANS FAMILY MEMBER!”

The user then added, “Btw I’m cool with shoving trans queer and POC characters down y’alls throats. If you don’t like it ya have s****y taste and someone has to give you something with f***ing flavor. Can’t just have salt on everything.”

House of Slaughter artist Chris Shehan shared, “All the ‘you haven’t read the comics’ people are funny because neither have they. Miles isn’t the same Miles from the comics, why would Gwen be? Infinite multiverse of possibilities and we can’t have a trans Gwen? Silly.”

Another user tweeted, “People say Gwen being trans is a stretch but I can confirm it’s true and canon because I am Gwen Stacy and I am trans, have a good day.”

Another responded, “I’m laughing at the ‘fans’ arguing that it couldn’t possibly be canon … literally did they watch the movie? It’s a whole dang commentary on what “canon” means & that canon can change!! Anyways you look amazing & a perfect Gwen!!!”

Twitter user Spacekatsubunny tweeted, “Gwen Stacy is the first trans Spider-Person in the Spiderverse”

“Gwen stacy is the first trans spider-person in the spider-verse!”, tweeted maybegrayson.

ErinInTheMorn responded to GreyfoxLeia writing, “Holy s**t. I love Spiderverse and I am just learning now that they basically all but say Gwen Stacy is trans – even if she’s not, she’s a hell of an ally with a protect trans kids trans flag over her door. Can’t wait to watch this movie.”

Moshy_Maybe tweeted, “mfs be like ‘gwen stacy isn’t trans’ and then they have a four minute sequence in the movie where she’s just the trans flag colors.”

“Trans icon because I said so #GwenStacy,” tweeted CyberneticSon.

SoliSolstice tweeted, “Attention to all Cis: we have already claimed Gwen Stacy as ours. there is nothing you can do. the Trans Army will not relent to any discourse. pray we do not claim more of your superheroes.

The user added, “also i mean cmon she’s named Gwendolyne? let’s be real for one second.”

This ideology that these activists promoted was condemned by Pope Francis in his letter Amoris Laetitia back in 2016.

Pope Francis detailed, “Yet another challenge is posed by the various forms of an ideology of gender that ‘denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman and envisages a society without sexual differences, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family. This ideology leads to educational programmes and legislative enactments that promote a personal

identity and emotional intimacy radically separated from the biological difference between male and female. Consequently, human identity becomes the choice of the individual, one which

can also change over time.’

“It is a source of concern that some ideologies of this sort, which seek to respond to what are at times understandable aspirations, manage to assert themselves as absolute and unquestionable, even dictating how children should be raised,” the Pope continued.

He then asserted, “It needs to be emphasized that ‘biological sex and the socio-cultural role of sex (gender) can be distinguished but not separated’. … It is one thing to be understanding of human

weakness and the complexities of life, and another to accept ideologies that attempt to sunder what are inseparable aspects of reality. Let us not fall into the sin of trying to replace the Creator.”

We are creatures, and not omnipotent. Creation is prior to us and must be received as a gift. At the same time, we are called to protect our humanity, and this means, in the first place, accepting it and respecting it as it was created,” Pope Francis declared.

Not only does Pope Francis condemn this ideology, but Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington makes it crystal clear that the promotion of this ideology leads to what activists call gender-affirming medical care.

Bishop Burbidge notes, “Gender-affirming” medical or surgical interventions cause significant, even irreparable, bodily harm to children and adolescents. These include the use of puberty blockers (in effect, chemical castration) to arrest the natural psychological and physical development of a healthy child, cross-sex hormones to induce the development of opposite-sex, secondary sex characteristics, and surgery to remove an adolescent’s healthy breasts, organs, and/or genitals.”

He asserts, “These kinds of interventions involve serious mutilations of the human body, and are morally unacceptable.”

What do you make of these activists trying to push body mutilation on children by claiming Gwen Stacy is transgender? What do you make of Sony Pictures role in pushing this vile ideology?

