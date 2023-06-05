It’s June, which means every corporation is clamoring to show how woke they are for #PrideMonth, outdoing each other in promoting sinful lifestyles. In 2023 so far, this has proved to be a difficult endeavor, as normal Americans are fighting back with their pocketbooks and boycotting companies like Anheuser-Busch, Target, and Kohls.

One of the worst examples of #PrideMonth hubris comes from Hasbro, a toy company that primarily markets to children with brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and My Little Pony. In their campaign, they support an organization that targets youth for grooming into these destructive lifestyles of wanton fornication and genital mutilation.

On May 26th, Hasbro unveiled a new line of pride gear featuring some of their most famous properties. These include t-shirts and tote bags featuring Transformers and My Little Pony with the slogan, “Be Proud, Be You.”

RELATED: ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Actress Dominique Fishback Says “As Black And Brown People We Don’t Get The Opportunity To See Mind-Blowing Things”

Hasbro’s official Twitter account unveiled the line, stating: “We take pride in creating spaces & stories for everyone, by everyone.”

They added, “For those looking to support the LGBTQ+ community, you can buy an exclusive t-shirt or tote bag featuring some of your favorite Hasbro characters with $6 of every shirt and $4 of every tote benefiting Youth Pride RI. These items are available for a limited time, so get yours today!”

The tweet had a link to a Custom Ink store featuring print-on-demand t-shirts and tote bags, apparently signaling they are not confident enough in demand for these items that they are willing to create a real product line nor promote it on Hasbro’s actual online store.

RELATED: Disneyland Continues To Push Perversion On Children, Announces First Ever Disneyland After Dark ‘Pride Nite’ Celebration

Most troubling, however, is the commitment to donating to an organization, Youth Pride, where they state they are “dedicated to meeting the unique needs of youth and young adults impacted by sexual orientation and gender identity/expression while working to end the homophobic and transphobic environments in which they live, work, and play.”

The website goes on to state that “all youth must be affirmed for who they are and how they express themselves,” implying that regardless of the severity of abuse involved with children or the mental illnesses accompanying it, they should be encouraged to pursue these lifestyles.

Targeting children, this organization is clearly grooming kids into these LGBTQ+ lifestyles. They also state that they “encourage students and teachers,” trying to push these sexualized agendas on children into schools to further indoctrinate more youth. The organization also hosts Dungeons & Dragons meet-ups to try to create fantasy settings for children with fetishized themes.

RELATED: Disney Partners With Equalpride To Make New Pro-Sodomy Content To “Create Systematic And Meaningful Change”

Hasbro’s Twitter followers were not impressed with the funding of a grooming organization. One Twitter user responded, “Stop targeting kids with this garbage propaganda. STFU and make toys. You disgusting groomers.”

“You make toys for kids,” another user said.

RELATED: Hasbro’s ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Gets Blasted By Fans For Race Swapping Aragorn In Their New ‘The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-earth’ Card Set

With so many companies dropping heavily in their stock values with the pushing of the LGBTQ+ pride agenda into inappropriate spaces where children are involved, it’s unclear as to why Hasbro would want to actively promote a program targeting youth to convert into these lifestyles.

So far, Hasbro shareholders haven’t noticed any dip, but with the company having a main purpose of making toys for children, parents should be concerned with the company moving into pursuing agendas that skirt the line of pedophilic natures.

What do you think about Hasbro’s “Youth Pride” line? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Blizzard Entertainment Launches New LGBTQ+ Pride Merch Collection, Players Speculate Announcement Was Made To Deflect From ‘Overwatch 2’ PvE Cancellation News