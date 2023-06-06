Director Zack Snyder recently revealed that a “nonbinary” character played by an actor named E. Duffy brings the “heart” to his upcoming Netflix film series Rebel Moon.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Snyder explained the character named Milius comes “from a small farming village that got destroyed, and their people never really stood up. They got slaughtered.”

He went on to reveal that he believes the character brings “heart” to a group of rebels that plan to fight back against the oppressive Mother World. Snyder said, “I think it’s heart. That really is their specialty. In a lot of ways, they have the purest motivation to fight.”

He added, “Everyone else is battling some past demon, whereas Milius feels, ‘My world was destroyed, and it was very similar to this world. I didn’t get a chance to defend it, so I choose this one to defend.’”

The inclusion of a “nonbinary” actor and character reveals this film is clearly attempting to normalize disordered behavior and reject the truth “from medicine, natural law, and divine revelation, we know that each person is created either male or female, from the moment of conception.”

As Pope Francis notes in his letter Amoris Laetitia, “It needs to be emphasized that ‘biological sex and the socio-cultural role of sex (gender) can be distinguished but not separated’ … It is one thing to be understanding of human weakness and the complexities of life, and another to accept ideologies that attempt to sunder what are inseparable aspects of reality. Let us not fall into the sin of trying to replace the Creator. We are creatures, and not omnipotent. Creation is prior to us and must be received as a gift.”

Due to the inclusion of this character and the obviousness that it is attempting normalize disordered behavior any Christian must have a negative opinion of it.

Father Francis Fernandez Carvajal in In Conversation with God Vol. 3 explains, “It is Christ who gives meaning to the way his followers think and live. Thus it would not make sense at all if we set aside the supervening and determining fact that we are Christians whenever we have to judge a work of art or a political programme, whenever we have to carry out some business deal or plan our holidays.”

He continues, “Although he respects the autonomy of each discipline, the laws proper to each field of action and the broad freedom allowed to him in everything that is a matter of opinion, the faithful follower of Christ does not consider any matter at all in only one of its aspects, whether that aspect be, for example economic, say, or artistic or cinematographic.”

“He does not simply accept that particular undertakings or projects are good without taking a broader view of them. If due subordination to God is not respected in these undertakings, in those programmes or in that work of art, only one definitive assessment is possible — a negative one — however good their partial values may appear to be,” Father Francis concludes.

An official description for the film states, “REBEL MOON is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Its only hope is a young woman with a mysterious past who seeks out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.”

The first part of Rebel Moon is expected to debut on December 22nd.

What do you make of Zack Snyder including a “nonbinary” character and actor in his upcoming Rebel Moon film series on Netflix?

