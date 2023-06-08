Ellen Page Admits To Self Harm And Hearing A Voice Before Choosing To Self-Mutilate And Claiming To Be “Trans”

Ellen Page Admits To Self Harm And Hearing A Voice Before Choosing To Self-Mutilate And Claiming To Be “Trans”

Actress Ellen Page recently admitted to self-harming herself and hearing a voice telling her she is transgender before she contacted a doctor and chose to self-mutilate herself.

In an exposé the Los Angeles Times’ Amy Kaufman reports that at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Page went to a cabin in a Canadian forest by herself and “started to crack.”

Kaufman revealed this “crack” turned into full-blown self-harm as Page “tried to knock [herself] out. Took [her] knuckles to [her] face and pounded over and over until bruises formed.” This self-harm was reportedly done because of “all of the self-hatred [she’d] been pushing down for years — the discomfort [she] felt in [her] body, the anger toward those who’d told [her] to repress [her] identity.”

After this self harm, Page revealed to Kaufman she heard a voice that told her, “You don’t have to feel this way.“

Page explained, “It was as if something in my brain turned around. The agonizing voice saying, ‘No, you’re not,’ ‘No, you can’t’ just switched and became very gentle and loving. ‘Oh, maybe I’m trans. Why don’t I explore that?’”

Kaufman then reveals that Page scheduled a video consultation with a doctor to discuss self-mutilating herself “within weeks.” Page and the doctor reportedly scheduled the mutilation procedure for November 2020 with Page paying $12,000 to a Canadian clinic.

On December 1, 2020, Page posted to Twitter claiming that she was “trans” and was now calling herself Elliot and using the pronouns “he/they.”

The post reads, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Interestingly, Kaufman also reveals Page self-mutilating herself led “casting directors reach[ing] out in droves, saying they’d love to work with [her].”

The cabin was not the only time that Page self-harmed herself. Kaufman reveals that the actress claimed to have began restricting calories, smashing her head with a hairbrush, cutting her shoulder with a knife, and even attempted to impale herself on a bed frame at 16 years-old.

Not only was she self-harming at 16, but she was also allegedly “propositioned by a director and sexually assaulted by a grip.”

A year later she was also allegedly sexually assaulted by a crew member who “suddenly started kissing and dry humping [her].” Someone who worked on the film Hard Candy with her also propositioned to perform oral sex on her.

Discussing these two events Page said, “I didn’t say no, I did not resist, I just stiffened.”

She added, “That behavior was happening on sets when I was so young that you don’t talk about it. I used to just shove it away. Like, ‘Oh, what are you complaining about? It’s no big deal.’ It took time to go, ‘Oh, wow, that actually caused damage.’”

Page is clearly a troubled individual and still appears to be deeply suffering from the trauma she’s suffered.

Bishop Michael A. Burbidge in his letter A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology provides advice and counseling to those like Page who are clearly in pain.

He writes, “Every one of us has a struggle that is unique. But none of us should feel alone or abandoned in his or her struggles. Like many others, you may feel alienated from your body, as though you are supposed to have a different one. Please know that, although you may struggle with your body or self-image, God’s unrelenting love for you means that He loves you in the totality of your body as well. Our basic obligation to respect and care for the body comes from the fact that your body is part of the person-you-whom God loves.”

“Be on guard against simplistic solutions that promise relief from your struggles by the change of name, pronouns, or even the appearance of your body,” Bishop Burbidge instructs. “There are many who have walked that path before you only to regret it. The difficult but more promising path to joy and peace is to work with a trusted counselor, therapist, priest, and/or friend to come to an awareness of the goodness of your body and of your identity as male or female.”

He adds, “More than anything else, the Church desires to bring you the love of Jesus Christ Himself. That love is inseparable from the truth of who you are as one created in God’s image, reborn as a child of God, and destined for His glory.

“Christ suffered for our sake, not to exempt us from all suffering but to be with us in the midst of those struggles. The Church is here to assist and accompany you on this journey, so that you will know the beauty of the body and soul that God gave you and come to enjoy “the glorious freedom of the children of God” (Rom 8:21),” Bishop Burbidge concludes.



