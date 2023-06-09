Host Of The Robby Starbuck Show, Robby Starbuck, Accuses Megan Fox Of Child Abuse, Says She Forces Her Sons To Wear Girls Clothes

Robby Starbuck, the host of The Robby Starbuck Show, recently accused Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress Megan Fox of child abuse and claimed she forces her sons to wear girls clothes.

Starbuck took to Twitter, where he shared an image of Fox and her three sons, all with long hair. One of them is wearing what appears to be a girls top and shorts with his hair styled like a girl with bangs.

He wrote, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.”

He added, “It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “More context: This was around 5 years ago so they were younger than they are in this pic. There was another witness + the nanny when the boys did this. It started with one and the other one chimed in. 3rd child was not involved.”

Starbuck continued, “We knew California wouldn’t do anything about it because the state celebrates this stuff and she’s famous. Weirder wrinkle to this: I worked with Megan once on a small shoot about a year or so before she moved into our community and she was very nice to me so I was shocked when this happened later on. Just a very weird situation but clearly those boys weren’t happy.”

Starbuck then explained why he did not publicly call out the behavior earlier, “I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear ‘boy clothes’.

“We moved to TN shortly after and I saw this photo of the boys going around online this week. Really sad it didn’t stop back then and wish there was more we could’ve done back then but there really wasn’t anything we could do in CA,” he added.

He would also respond to one user trying to put a community note on his post alleging that she only dressed one child in girls’ clothes.

“And to the community note someone tried to write saying only one of her kids has worn girls clothing, that’s not true. See below.”

Starbuck would also respond to a user encouraging Megan Fox to sue him for defamation. He wrote, “What’s defamation here? She dresses them in girls clothes. We lived in the same gated community. Our kids played together at the park. We witnessed this (more than just me). I believe it to be a form of child abuse. Nothing she can sue me for. She’d be laughed out of court.”

Back in 2019, Fox previously attempted to explain why her son, Noah, wears dresses after she had posted a number of photos of him wearing dresses to her Instagram going back as far as 2017.

In an appearance on The View, Fox told Sharon Osbourne he has an interest in fashion, “He does. He designs and draws outfits. And then when I do fittings… Yea he’s very talented. But he’s still six so… When I do fittings, like I did one recently, I had this very beautiful yellow dress on and he kept draping it in a way if we do it like this it looks like a diaper. And I was like, ‘Diaper that’s not what we are going for…But maybe next time.’”

She continued, “He’s really into fashion. Sometimes he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes.”

Fox then detailed that his classmates teased him over wearing dresses, “And I send him to a really liberal hippie school, but even there here in California he still has little boys going ‘Boys don’t wear dresses’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ We’re going through that now where we are teaching him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

“He had stopped wearing dresses for awhile. He just wore one two days ago to school and he came home and I asked, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ He was like, ‘All the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care I love dresses too much,’” Fox concluded.

Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green also defended his son wearing dresses back in 2017. He told Hollywood Pipeline’s Dax Holt, “My son, you know, he’s 4. I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

He added, “It’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. I feel like at 4 or at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome.”

More recently, Fox confirmed she participates in ritual blood drinking with Machine Gun Kelly.

Back in January 2022, Fox posed a video of her and Machine Gun Kelly and wrote, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

“…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she concluded the post.

When asked about her claim that they drank each other’s blood, Fox informed Glamour, “I guess ‘drank each other’s blood’ might mislead people, or like people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones drinking each other’s blood.”

“It’s just a few drops,” she said. “But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion, for ritual purposes only.”

She further explained, “It is used for a reason and it is controlled where it’s like, ‘let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

“He’s much haphazard, and hectic, and chaotic, where he’s willing to just like cut his chest open with a broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul. Let me bleed on you,’” she revealed.

When asked if that actually happens, Fox replied, “It doesn’t not happen, let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened – and many times.”

