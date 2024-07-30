Things Are Going From Bad To Cat-O-Strophic In ‘Feral’ Issue #5 From Image Comics

Elsie doesn't seem to be very pleased with Patch's new look in Feral #5 (2024), Image Comics. Words by Tony Fleecs, art by Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson.

They made it home, but not to safety. In the last issue, Patches become feral, and Lord ran away after finding out that Elsie took him out to the woods to die when he was a kitten. In a rage he stormed out of the house, and back into those very same woods…only it’s now a lot more dangerous.

Elsie doesn’t seem to be very pleased with Patch’s new look in Feral #5 (2024), Image Comics. Words by Tony Fleecs, art by Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson.

The family has been broken in one fell swoop, and now she’s back out in the wild with Jonas and Gigi. Although their three-piece becomes a duo pretty quick, but you’ll have to read it to find out who, and how.

Self-stylized “loner housecat”, Elsie (top), is coming to a harsh realization after her family has been scattered in Feral #5 (2024), Image Comics. Words by Tony Fleecs, art by Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson.

We also find out in this issue that the Lyssavirus 8 Contagion is not only harmful to animals, but humans as well, and that a swirl of dark wings taking flight never gets old, even if there are no utility belts involved.

Elsie, and GiGi (off panel) hit the bat signal to ward off a host of trigger-happy bipeds in Feral #5 (2024), Image Comics. Words by Tony Fleecs, art by Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson.

The party has separated, and is heading in their own directions. Where they’re heading is anyone’s guess, but it’s not looking good for the three housecats (especially not for Patches). The ongoing series begins to open more, and take unexpected turns.

Poor Lord wanders the dangerous forest alone, and feeling broken in more than one way in Feral #5 (2024), Image Comics. Words by Tony Fleecs, art by Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson.

The story is expanding without losing its pace, but it’s not hard to get stuck staring at the great artwork on every page. I’m eager to see where this arc is heading, and I highly recommend catching up while you can.

Feral #5 is available now from Image Comics.