Brief Same-Sex Kiss Scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cut from Singapore Screenings

  |  
Aug 9, 2024

A minor scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featuring two female Resistance members sharing a kiss has been cut from the release of the film in Singapore in order for the film to keep a PG-13 rating.

Related: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Director J.J. Abrams Hints Film Will Have LGBTQ Representation

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory board in Singapore responsible for regulating the country’s media, told the BBC that the scene was cut by Disney before submission to the board in order to ensure that the film would hold a PG-13 rating in the country:

“The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the film classification guidelines would require a higher rating.”

Commander D’Acy

Following in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates, Singapore is now the second country to remove the scene from screenings of the film.

Related: Same-Sex Kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cut in Middle East, Left Untouched in China

In Singapore, homosexuality is still considered illegal, though the law is more punitive towards gay relationships between males than towards relationships between lesbian females.

Same-sex marriages are not recognized, same-sex partners cannot adopt, and there are no discrimination protections afforded to LGBT+ individuals.

Gay men specifically can face up to 2 years in prison if charged of “any act of gross indecency” for engaging in romantic or sexual activity with another man.

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Confirms Marvel Plans To Announce One of Its Characters is LGBTQ

The scene, which features Commander D’Acy (Amanda Lawrence), who first appeared in The Last Jedi, sharing a quick kiss with an unnamed female Resistance member, was lauded by media outlets for “[making] history” despite lasting mere seconds and being included in the film in an easily-editable format for foreign markets.

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Newest Binges: 9 Can’t Miss Shows & Movies Streaming & In Theaters This Weekend August 8-11

Newest Binges: 9 Can’t Miss Shows & Movies Streaming & In Theaters This Weekend August 8-11

By Popviewers

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

By Bounding Into Comics

12 Iconic Movie Openers That Live in the Brain Rent Free

12 Iconic Movie Openers That Live in the Brain Rent Free

By SNIPdaily

Fantasia Film Festival 2024 ‘Sunburnt Unicorn’ Review – Alluring Low-Budget Animation

Fantasia Film Festival 2024 ‘Sunburnt Unicorn’ Review – Alluring Low-Budget Animation

By Bounding Into Comics

50 Cent & Ryan Kavanaugh Take On Hollywood With Influencer-Driven GENTV

50 Cent & Ryan Kavanaugh Take On Hollywood With Influencer-Driven GENTV

By Maxim

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Criticizes The Current State Of Disney Star Wars: “There’s Only So Many Times A Star Wars Movie Can Revisit The Same Section Of The Timeline”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Criticizes The Current State Of Disney Star Wars: “There’s Only So Many Times A Star Wars Movie Can Revisit The Same Section Of The Timeline”

By Bounding Into Comics

12 Gay Cartoon Characters We Love

12 Gay Cartoon Characters We Love

By MovieMaker Magazine

Take-Two CEO Responds To Abysmal Reception Of Eli Roth’s Live-Action ‘Borderlands’, Asks Fans To “Give The Film A Chance”

Take-Two CEO Responds To Abysmal Reception Of Eli Roth’s Live-Action ‘Borderlands’, Asks Fans To “Give The Film A Chance”

By Bounding Into Comics

Artist Accuses ‘Apex Legends’ Of Plagiarizing Their Work For New Shockwave Battle Pass Skin

Artist Accuses ‘Apex Legends’ Of Plagiarizing Their Work For New Shockwave Battle Pass Skin

By Bounding Into Comics