Catherine: Full Body Western Release To Feature Script Changes Regarding Transgender Character

A preview published by IGN has confirmed that the western release of Sega’s Catherine: Full Body has been censored following public outrage regarding the game’s transgender character.

On May 23rd, IGN writer Casey Defreita detailed her hands-on experience with the remastered and updated release of Catherine in a preview article titled Catherine: Full Body Preview – Every Reason to Play and Replay. In the article, Defreita includes a quick recap of the differences between [easyazon_link identifier=”B07NPGGY3N” locale=”US” tag=”boundingintocomics-20″]Catherine: Full Body[/easyazon_link] and the original release, noting changes such as new puzzles, new music, and newly recorded lines by returning voice actors. One entry, however, is not a change between the two releases, but rather between the Eastern and Western releases of Catherine: Full Body:

“Certain characters are properly named in the credits. (You’ll understand this if you were tuned into the controversy surrounding previous editions of Catherine.) Some lines may have been changed about this character as well.”

The changes entail an edit to the game’s credits, changing the listing of the game’s transgender character, Erica Anderson, from her deadname of ‘Eric’ to her chosen name of ‘Erica’, as well as allegedly altering certain lines of dialogue. However, the specific lines of dialogue being changed have not been identified, and though sites such as ResetERA and Reddit believe the dialogue changes relate to the same deadnaming issue, this is currently unconfirmed speculation.

These changes come in the wake of the outrage and accusations of transphobia directed towards Catherine: Full Body earlier this year due to a misinterpretation by members of the video game discussion forum ResetERA of one of the game’s endings and an alleged ‘trans panic’ interaction between the character Rin and game’s protagonist, Vincent. The outrage eventually reached the localization team, as the voice actor for Erica, Erin Fitzgerald, stated that the localization team was “trying to adjust bigotry represented in the Japanese version”:

Catherine: Full Body is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on September 3rd, 2019.