Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Calls Out “Toxic Fandom” In Response to Feminist Criticism of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Joonas Suotamo, the actor behind the furry Wookie suit of Chewbacca, recently spoke out against “toxic fandom” in response to a harsh critique through a feminist lens of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

On December 20th, Inside Edition senior social media producer and ComicsBeat contributer Klaudia Amenábar published a Twitter thread harshly criticizing what she felt were “absolutely terrible messages about female power in [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]”:

I could write a thesis on the absolutely fucking terrible messages about female power in #RiseOfSkywalker are but all I’ll say is that I would under no circumstances want any little girls to watch this movie — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) December 20, 2019

Every single woman’s arc is about developing a man. The most powerful woman in the universe’s power is revealed to come from and be tied to men. She is made to doubt her power and herself and only overcomes that with help … from a MAN #riseofskywalker — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) December 20, 2019

Rey’s power and rage is painted as hate and not justified female anger in the face of injustice. She becomes a damsel in distress at one point?! #RiseOfSkywalker — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) December 20, 2019

God forbid a woman have almost unlimited power, want to use it for justice, and not be penalized heavily for it. Fuck her amirite? — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) December 20, 2019

Leia, Jannah, Zorri, all of their stories were in service to men as well fuck these movies entirely. Even PADME was treated better and she’s patient ZERO of this phenomenon #RiseofSkywalker — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) December 20, 2019

Jannah….I’m so sorry you deserved better — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) December 20, 2019

In response to this thread, Suotamo joined the conversation and called out Amenábar and her supporters for their “misleading claims” and identifying them as a “toxic” element of the fandom:

Toxic fandom is built on the same straw men that this thread is abundant with. Deceptively insinuating to be a fan this writer uses misleading claims to sow confusion amongst people who want to enjoy a story for what it is. Please find better things to do. Peace. — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) December 22, 2019

Following Suotamo’s tweet, supporters of Amenábar’s criticism chastised Suotamo and accused him of “silencing her” whilst simultaneously and ironically claiming that he “[doesn’t] get to make this call.”

Joonas: 1) This writer is a legit fan and has been for years. Intimidating otherwise to under cut her reaction is crappy. 2) Review the arcs of the women in the movie and reflect on what she’s arguing. — Ross Brown (@Wolfesghost) December 22, 2019

Nice way of contributing to create a nice and safe place for women in the fandom, Joonas. Its already hard for us to be heard in this fandom and you intervene on a fan thread and silencing her because you can’t take any criticism. — Nat (@Rogue_061) December 22, 2019

Wow, this is incredibly disappointing. She’s definitely a fan, and she’s absolutely not making “misleading claims”. You should listen to women. — Francesca Carnitas (SpecSeven) (@SpectrSeven) December 22, 2019

Joonas, until you have suffered from sexual assault, and harassment to the point of feeling obligated to be kind to someone who is causing you that pain , you don’t get to make this call. Your offence is dismissing the thousands angry and triggered by the treatment of women hurt. — Amandalorian, Freelancer (@JeansandaTShirt) December 22, 2019

However, Suotamo’s tweet was also met with a wave of support from fans thanking Suotamo for addressing the issue and those who took issue with the entire premise of the criticism:

You understand it’s a movie featuring magical powers, glowing swords and aliens. You honestly believe little girls are looking at this movie thinking that they need a man in the future? They are gonna be saying they want to be a jedi and travel in space. Get a grip. — SolarDragon (@SolarStreams) December 21, 2019

Imagine being this angry about perceived injustice that you invent problems and inject them into movies so you have something to rant about. News flash: Star Wars isn’t real. “The most powerful woman in the universe” doesn’t exist, so she didn’t get her power from anyone. — ΛЯSΣПΛL ЯΣPӨЯT (@ArsenalReport) December 21, 2019

Don’t know if you’ve noticed but all of the people thanking Joonas are also women, many of whom have been targeted by this “fan” you’re defending. She does not speak for all women and never has — elsiekay is done with LF (@m3lismatic) December 22, 2019

The reverse is equally true. As a woman who’s suffered sexual assault, I completely stand behind Joonas’s right to voice his opinion & tell his side in discussions of ART HE WAS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN MAKING. The privilege of some to say he can’t.🤦‍♀️ His words are heartening to me. — GeekGirlHappyDance (@GeekGHappyDance) December 22, 2019