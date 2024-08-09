Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Calls Out “Toxic Fandom” In Response to Feminist Criticism of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Aug 9, 2024

Joonas Suotamo, the actor behind the furry Wookie suit of Chewbacca, recently spoke out against “toxic fandom” in response to a harsh critique through a feminist lens of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

On December 20th, Inside Edition senior social media producer and ComicsBeat contributer Klaudia Amenábar published a Twitter thread harshly criticizing what she felt were “absolutely terrible messages about female power in [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]”:

In response to this thread, Suotamo joined the conversation and called out Amenábar and her supporters for their “misleading claims” and identifying them as a “toxic” element of the fandom:

Following Suotamo’s tweet, supporters of Amenábar’s criticism chastised Suotamo and accused him of “silencing her” whilst simultaneously and ironically claiming that he “[doesn’t] get to make this call.”

However, Suotamo’s tweet was also met with a wave of support from fans thanking Suotamo for addressing the issue and those who took issue with the entire premise of the criticism:

