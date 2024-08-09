Comic Artist Pablo Romero Insulted and Accused of Sexism for ‘Sexy’ Captain Marvel Fan Redesign

In the latest case of an artist being targeted by social justice focused critics, a comic artist has received numerous insults and accusations of misogyny due to his creation of a fan art redesign which features Captain Marvel in a risqué and revealing outfit.

On November 2nd, Argentinian freelance comic artist Pablo Romero posted “A Captain Marvel redesign, just for fun.” To his personal Twitter account. This redesign featured Carol Danvers in a sexualized costume reminiscent of 1980s comic book and fantasy designs, wearing a costume that emphasizes her chest, and bares her legs and midriff:

A Captain Marvel redesign, just for fun. pic.twitter.com/ZoHs0jvQgx — Pablo Romero (Commissions Paused) (@PabloRomeroArt) November 2, 2019

In a display of the increasingly common trend seen in recent months, Romero’s piece quickly found itself in the crosshairs of younger, activism-oriented critics who proceeded to disingenuously criticize both the piece and Romero, claiming that Romero’s work was inherently “sexist” to real world women:

some people really shouldn’t be allowed to draw women… — 𝔤𝔞𝔟𝔰 (@sawyersgvnn) November 6, 2019

draw women realistically pls and not just to look like sex objects — 𝒜 (@silliesfilms) November 7, 2019

the colors are pretty, the redesign is sexist — ☼sun☼// Sawyer (@doob_troob) November 7, 2019

waist of such great talent smh — 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒉 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒚 ❤ (@sebbys_hoe) November 7, 2019

it’s not just for “fun”, it’s misogyny. — menRtrash (@malexmn) November 8, 2019

Despite the picture depicting a fictional character and the real-world existence of women with similar features and body types, many of Romero’s critics also relied heavily on the increasingly common rhetoric that these sexualized and idealized bodies would realistically leave no room for internal organs to support their criticisms:

sets unrealistic expectations on women and also makes y’all look bad so idk wtf you’re gaining from this like i said women don’t have to not have organs and break their backs to look sexy lmaoo — 𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓲 🍈🌿 (@veiledamour) November 9, 2019

vital organs? never heard of them — blake ♡’s alicia | 23 (@cIosetoIiam) November 7, 2019

Dude just .. draw her like a normal human being .. it’s not that hard — ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚 ➳🎈 (@spdcrgwen) November 7, 2019

You’re great at drawing but the proportions are pretty off, considering no woman has boobs like those and the waist is too small.

But maybe you meant to draw it comically large or something, idk. — Blank drowned 💧 (@rubyneonscreen) November 8, 2019

She’s right, THIS is waste of talent. Yes, he has talent. Does this mean he uses it right ? NOPE. Sexualizing women is bad. Our current Captain Marvel is awesome and i would not want to see her leave for THAT. THIS DRAWING LITERALLY TOOK HER ORGANS OUT ?? HOW DOES SHE BREATHE — Grey loves Steph ❣ (@life_is_grey_) November 8, 2019

However, as was seen during the recent attempt to shame and chastise artist devilhs for his busty fan art depiction of Star Wars’ Rey, these criticisms inspired other artists to produce more art of Captain Marvel clad in Romero’s redesign as a show of solidarity and support:

Following @PabloRomeroArt Captain Marvel redesign hype hahaha pic.twitter.com/nCe3Dep85K — Telio (COMMISSIONS ALWAYS OPEN) (@Teliodraw) November 11, 2019

In the wake of the outrage directed against him, Romero appears unaffected by his critics, taking the time to thank his supporters and state that “Its fun to see people loosing their mind because of large breasts:”

Thanks everyone for your support. I certainly didn’t expect that the Captain Marvel drawing got that much attention. Its fun to see people loosing their mind because of large breasts.

Ok, here are some old drawings. Maybe tonight i will do a new one. pic.twitter.com/lnORNgZmXR — Pablo Romero (Commissions Paused) (@PabloRomeroArt) November 10, 2019