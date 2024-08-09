Fans React to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker After Exiting Theater: “Utter Bullshit”

Fans reacted to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shortly after viewing the film and exiting the theater.

In a video from YouTuber Price of Reason, he interviewed moviegoers shortly after they finished watching the film and exited the theater.

The first moviegoer he talked to reacted to the film saying:

“It was disappointing. Utter bullshit. And it doesn’t represent anything that Star Wars was created for…. Disappointing.”

When asked if he loved it, he responded, “No. Not at all.”

The next person added their own thoughts saying, “I just enjoyed the cinematics. I didn’t enjoy the Star Wars. I didn’t feel the Star Wars like I felt in all the movies. I can say I was a bit disappointed by the movie, but I loved it.”

The third person stated, ‘Well, I’m disappointed. I can’t say any more than that. It was very disappointing as a movie and the storyline. And that’s it.”

The next person simply pointed to the third person and said, “I’m with him.” Another woman would also chime in and say, “I’m with him” while pointing at the second interviewee.

These reactions are consistent with a number of critic reactions.

Marisa Carpico at The Pop Break described the movie as “…a barely coherent series of nostalgia-inducing but ultimately meaningless references that even a bad fan fiction writer would find indulgent.”

Anthony O’Connor at Filmink stated, “…while it has some fun moments, solid performances and striking imagery, it’s simply too procedural and soulless to be anything more than adequate.”

Shannon McGrew at Nighmarish Conjurings says, “The Rise of Skywalker [unfortunately] becomes forgettable nostalgia-pushing fodder.”

Christian Toto at Hollywood in Toto stated, “We waited 42 years for laughable plot twists and fan service on steroids?”

Scott Mendelson at Forbes says, “The Rise of Skywalker is a bad movie and a miserable finale that serves no purpose other than to reassure (at least some) adult fans of the original ‘Star Wars’ that they are still the “chosen ones” of the pop culture galaxy.”

And our very own Chris Sawin states, “The Rise of Skywalker captivates with its alluring special effects, but it is a finale that infuriates to the extent that you literally don’t care anymore. Why settle for a saturated and uneven reboot of Return of the Jedi?”

What do you make of these fan reactions? Do they make you want to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?