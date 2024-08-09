Robert Pattinson Jokes He Will Do “Art-House Porn” if Batman Doesn’t Work Out

Robert Pattinson, in his latest batch of strange comments, said he knows what he is going to do with his career if The Batman flops. During a new interview with The Guardian over in the UK, Pattinson told them he’d star in porn but clarified for the record it would be “art-house porn.”

He was joking, but if Pattinson has to eat his words later, he wouldn’t be the first Hollywood performer to make a transition to adult films. Actress Bella Thorne won a PornHub award this year for directing the X-rated, arguably “art-house porn” movie Her & Him.

It isn’t as if Pattinson has not tackled mature content before. Films of his, such as the recent release The Lighthouse, have skirted the line of good taste. He talked about Lighthouse with The Guardian and said he doesn’t know how to play someone normal:

“I’m not entirely sure how to play, like, a normal person. I don’t think I’m great at subtle. I like characters who, when a situation is placed upon them, their decision-making process is incomprehensible.”

That makes sense. He mentioned in other interviews he likes that Batman is “complicated” and has a messed-up morality.

His Guardian interview was lighthearted though the actor didn’t veer from getting personal. He talked about his childhood, his taste in music, and what attracts him to roles. “I can see, from a very short meeting, whether a director is going to make something good,” said Pattinson.

Of Batman, he said “I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why,” and “I just really wanted it,” noting there is a “power” to the Bat that “everyone is attracted to.”

While he hasn’t been in a major blockbuster in years, Pattinson – “sick of the questions” – recalls dealing with people’s expectations after making Twilight:

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet.”

Maybe he is sick of all the questions because he hears about backlash from fans surprised when he says Batman isn’t a hero or can’t be a superhero because he doesn’t have any powers.

Some are criticizing him for those comments but, according to him, he’ll always be his own worst critic:

“But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

As he stated, Pattinson hasn’t exactly started but is in rehearsals for The Batman which is to begin filming in early 2020 and comes out June 25, 2021.