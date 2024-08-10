ABLAZE Announces New “Unrestrained, Violent, and Sexual” Conan The Barbarian Comic The Cimmerian: Beyond The Black River

Source: The Cimmerian: Beyond the Black River (2021), ABLAZE

ABLAZE has announced that they will publish a new Conan The Barbarian comic book series, which intends to present the savage adventurer as “unrestrained, violent, and sexual” as his creator intended, this Fall season.

On October 6th, ABLAZE will release The Cimmerian: Beyond The Black River #1 by Mathieu Gabella, whose solicitation teases that the book will bring the character “to life uncensored and in vivid full color” as creator Robert E. Howard “originally intended” – “unrestrained, violent, and sexual”.

The Picte country is an obscure jungle where the border between civilization and barbarism is thin. Only one thing symbolizes it: the Black River, which it is claimed that no white man was able to cross and come back alive. None, except Conan.

It is in the heart of this green hell that the Cimmerian meets Balthus, a young voluntary peasant whom he saves at the last minute from the clutches of fierce Pictish warriors. Together, they will try to lend a hand to the colonists who have established themselves here, on these hostile lands, in the last bastion of civilization.

With a dozen men, they will have to find the powerful sorcerer Zogar Sag before he succeeds in uniting the clans and initiating his bloody invasion…

In addition to launching this new series, ABLAZE will also release a 2nd edition reprint of The Cimmerian’s first volume hardcover, which will include “two complete stories, Queen of the Black Coast and Red Nails, plus bonus material, in one consolidated collection!”, on September 29th.

However, a reprint is not the only hardcover Conan release coming from ABLAZE this Fall, as on November 24th, the publisher is also set to release the third volume hardcover of The Cimmerian, which will feature the stories “ Iron Shadows in the Moon and The Man-Eaters of Zamboula!”

