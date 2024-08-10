Act-Age Manga Writer Arrested on Charges of “Indecent Act” Against Teenage Girl

Aug 10, 2024

Tatsuya Matsuki, author of the popular manga Act-Age, has been arrested on suspicions that the mangaka committed an “indecent act” against an unsuspecting teenage girl.

According to the NHK, Japan’s state media organization, the incident occurred on June 18th at 8 PM in Tokyo’s Nakano ward and involved a bicycle-riding Matsuki approaching a teenage girl and proceeding to touch her inappropriately before fleeing the scene.

The victim immediately went to the police, and upon analyzing security camera footage of the area discovered that a similar incident had occurred within the hour at a nearby location involving a young middle schooler and a suspect resembling Matsuki.

After his arrest, Matsuki seemingly admitted his guilt, telling police “I’m almost sure there is no mistake.”

Following reports of Matsuki’s arrest the editorial board of Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga magazine in which Act-Age is published, issued a statement clarifying that “the editorial department takes this matter seriously” and will be taking “appropriate measures” and has removed the thirteenth tankobon volume of Act-Age from their October release schedule.

Matsuki’s arrest now gives a more troubling and uncomfortable perspective to his author comment from Weekly Shonen Jump’s 25th 2020 issue, wherein the author states, “I just need a bicycle I can socially distance on and all my hobby needs will be met.”

