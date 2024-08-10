Adult Swim Removes Lead Squidbillies Voice Actor From Cast Over Social Media Posts Criticizing Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter, And Liberals

Squidbillies voice actor Stuart Baker has been dropped from his role as the Adult Swim series’ lead character after fans took offense to Facebook posts made by the actor criticizing the current sociopolitical environment in the United States.

On August 13th, Twitter user @brutalcountry drew Adult Swim and Cartoon Network’s attention to a series of posts from Baker and asked “how do you feel about this racist post from Squidbillies voice actor, #stuartbaker?”

The posts criticized Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matters, and liberals.

Baker, prior to these events, provided the voice of the series’ main character, Early Cuyler.

Recently, Parton voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, telling CNN that “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen. […] And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

Baker’s series of posts began with a harsh response to Parton’s support for Black Lives Matter, as the actor asked “this freak titted, old Southern bimbo” to “remember, slut, rednecks made you a Millionaire!”

As Baker began to receive backlash for his statement, he would vehemently demand that liberals “unfriend me […] because I don’t want YOU un-americans around!”

He would then compare ‘liberals’ to the Eloi, in reference to the lazy and uncultured human descendants seen in H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine and mockingly encouraged them to “HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture, and heritage!”

Facebook would eventually delete Baker’s post directed towards Parton, much to the chagrin of the actor, who proceeded to sarcastically encourage his fans to “voice your opinions and see if they get deleted!”

Baker would continue to criticize his political opponents as he wished them “better luck next time when you come back as a Republican!”

The actor would end his thoughts with “One last note: Dolly Parton is a Self-Racist!!”

On August 16th, in response to these posts by Baker, the official Squidbillies issued a statement that stated “the views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years.”

It was then announced that, as a result, “production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

As of writing, there is no word on who will replace Baker as the voice of Early Cuyler.