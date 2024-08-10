Amber Heard’s Former Personal Assistant Alleges Aquaman Star Stole Personal Sexual Assault Story “And Twisted It Into Her Own Story to Benefit Herself”

As Johnny Depp’s libel trial against UK-based tabloid The Sun continues to unfold, a witness statement recently submitted by ex-wife Amber Heard’s former personal assistant details how the Aquaman actress had stolen the assistant’s “sexual violence conversation […] and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself.”

Kate James was employed as Heard’s personal assistant from March 2012 to February 2015.

In her recent statement, submitted directly to the London High Court, James revealed that she had been sexually assaulted at knife point during a trip to Brazil.

She further stated that she made the discovery that Heard was using “the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative” only after receiving documents related to the legal battle against The Sun.

James stated, “As I perused the documents, much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself.”

She added, “This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative.”

When asked by Sasha Wass, the legal representative for The Sun regarding Depp’s libel lawsuit, why she decided to provide this evidence to the court, James asserted that she was doing so out of concern for the very real survivors of sexual violence.

James explained, “I’m a sexual violence survivor and it’s very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one and that’s the reason I’m here because I take offence.”

The specific elements of James’s story appropriated by Heard were not released to the public.

James further added, when questioned by Depp’s attorney David Sherborne, that “Amber Heard referred to conversations about me being raped in Brazil. She twisted it into her own story, she used it for her own use.”

This alleged sordid act of plagiarism was only one of many new claims put forth by James in her statement that supported Depp’s statements that he was not the violent ‘wife beater’ as portrayed by Heard and The Sun.

Regarding Heard’s alcohol consumption, James stated that the actress would drink “vast quantities of red wine each night,” while Depp would only be allowed to drink non-alcoholic beer, which James was regularly tasked with purchasing.

James also stated that she “never saw any physical violence” between the celebrity couple, despite almost daily visitations to Heard’s Los Angeles home.

Furthermore, though James saw Heard naked or semi-naked during various fashion fittings, James at no time saw any evidence of bruising or swelling.

Recalling that Heard only referred to Depp disparagingly, stating that she was “dating this old man,” James declared that Depp was a “softly spoken and peaceful” individual and noted that he was “very pleasant and courteous upon meeting me.”

James also shared her belief that Heard considered herself “above the law,” recalling two specific incidents involving foreign nation immigration policies.

In 2014, James described how Heard attempted to lie to Homeland Security officials regarding the curious amount of travel being undertaken by a woman named Savannah McMillan, whom Heard had hired as an assistant, by stating that McMillan’s constant travel was not due to work but because she was a personal friend to Heard.

James explained, “Savannah, a British citizen, had been held in immigration and questioned about the frequency that she had been coming and going from the USA. In Amber’s letter, she called it fraudulent that it was being alleged that Savannah was working for Amber unlawfully.”

James continued, “She (Ms Heard) said that, as Savannah’s ‘friend’, she could ‘say truthfully and unequivocally that this allegation is entirely false … I would like to go on the record saying that Savannah McMillan is a personal friend, and to my knowledge, has never worked unlawfully or otherwise in the United States. Or for me.”

James then added, “Amber was therefore willfully lying to the US immigration department.”

The other involved the now infamous 2015 incident in which Depp and Heard illegally transported their Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into Australia, which James claim resulted from the way Heard’s eyes “would glaze over and she would walk away” when approached with issues relating to the dogs’ immigration procedures.

Instead, Heard opted to “deliberately [smuggle] the dogs into Australia,” with James adding that “as in several circumstances which I observed, it was as if she felt that she was above the law.”

James’ statement also stated that “The fact that she was willing to ask me to sign such a statement under oath… is a reflection of her approach to me… in general. She did not care about throwing anyone under the bus, if it meant saving her own skin.”

James was accused by Wass of providing false testimony to the court in order to support Depp, suggesting that “Mr Depp or somebody acting for him had you put your heads together to give false evidence in this case.”

This accusation came after Wass presented a text message from Depp to James dated August 13, 2016 that read, “Thank you sweetheart. I’m disgusted that I f****** touched that scum. Back on Tuesday and then court.”

It continued, “Will hit you when I get back … come for a spot of purple and we will fix her flabby ass nice and good. Loveth, J”

James denied the accusation and told the lawyer, “Well that is simply not true.”