Arnold Schwarzenegger Says You’re A “Schmuck” If You Don’t Wear A Mask: “Screw Your Freedom”

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Terminator: Dark Fate", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made some inflammatory comments about people who adamantly refuse to wear masks, stating that the principle of freedom doesn’t give people the right to stop wearing them.

“Screw your freedom,” declared the former Republican governor during a recent interview with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and CNN’s Brianna Golodryga, before deeming it a good idea to both label those who don’t wear masks as “schmucks” and blame them for any and all deaths resulting from COVID-19.

“There are still people that live in denial,” said Schwarzenegger. “There are still people that don’t believe in masks. There are still people out there that say ‘well, you don’t have to do social distancing’ and all this kind of stuff. I just think that people ought to be reminded, over and over, that the experts are saying that we have to wear masks, and especially when you go indoors.”

He continued, “The experts are saying we still should wash our hands regularly. We should still do social distancing, especially now with this new comeback of the virus — which is the fourth round now — and that we really have to go and work together on that.”

Adding that “there is misinformation out there” in regards to the COVID-19 virus, the former Governor elaborated, “I think people should know that there is a virus here.”

“It kills people,” he warned. “And the only way we prevent this is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not think about ‘well, my freedom is being disturbed here.'”

Scharwzenegger then declared, “No, screw your freedom,” adding, “because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. We cannot just say ‘I have the right to do X, Y, and Z, when you affect other people.”

The Terminator star compared the situation to traffic laws, stating, “It’s like, no different than the traffic light. We put the traffic light at the intersection so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident so this is why we have traffic light.”

“You cannot say ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’” Schwarzenegger explained. “Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing.”

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

Schwarzenegger has been pushing for mask mandates since the last year, declaring in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic that only morons wouldn’t wear face coverings.

“This is 100% the right move,” said the actor in June of last year. “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely.

He further asserted, “It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

What do you make of Schwarzenegger’s comments about people who refuse to wear face masks? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!