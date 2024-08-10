AwesomeCon Reportedly Claims There Have Been “No Incidents” After DC Comics Writer Tom King Boasts Of Cussing Out And Having Fan Removed Over Lack Of Mask

  |  
Aug 10, 2024
Source: Tom King Twitter / Rorschach Vol. 1 #2 "Chapter 2" (2021), DC Comics. Variant cover art by Peach Momoko.

After former Batman and current Rorschach writer Tom King boasted that he swore out a fan over their lack of a face mask in an altercation that subsequently resulted in the fan’s removal from from the recent AwesomeCon, convention staff have reportedly asserted that the event has seen “no incidents.”

Source: Rorschach Vol. 1 #1 “Chapter One” (2020), DC Comics. Mutant Beaver Comics Exclusive Variant Cover by Inhyuk Lee.

Related: Ava DuVernay and Tom King’s New Gods Film Dead At Warner Bros.

King first boasted of the supposed incident on August 21st, taking to his personal Twitter account to recall, “Love seeing people at cons. But yesterday we had a Rorschach cos player who took his mask off at our table. You think I swear a lot in comics you should see me in person.”

“After an impolite talking to, Rorschach was escorted from the con,” King added. “Wear your mask. We’re not f—ing around.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

Related: Former Batman Writer Tom King Insinuates That DC Comics Artist Jae Lee Is Part Of “Hate Group”

On August 22nd, seeing “that seems to be some confusion about a mask thing at a con,” returned to Twitter to elaborate on the specifics of the confrontation.

“Mitch and I were signing at our booth at awesome con which has a strict mask mandate in compliance with Washington DC’s indoor mask mandate,” began King. “Thousands of people there. All wearing masks.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

“We spotted a dude in a Rorschach jacket not wearing a mask a few feet from our booth coming our way. We noted this to the kind people helping us with our line at the con. They went over and politely asked the dude to put on a mask. He ignored them and walked up to the booth.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

“Cutting the line, dude came up to us. We told him he had to mask before talking to us. He seemed confused by this, like kind of dazed or stunned. But finally he took out a thin Rorschach mask (nylon stocking with ink). But didn’t seem to know how to put it on. It was tangled.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

Related: Marvel Editor Tom Brevoort Calls Out DC Writer Tom King For Hypocrisy In Reaction to Departure of DC Editor Mark Doyle

“We asked him to stand back from the booth while he figured out his mask. He didn’t move. We asked him again. Didn’t move. At this point, I sent some language his way, no regrets. He finally woke up a bit. Took a step back and put on his Rorschach nylon sock thing.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

“He handed us two books. We signed them quickly, we didn’t want him in our line with that mask. He walked away a few feet, removed his mask, and went back maskless into the con.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

“We were later informed that the kind people helping us at the con,” King concluded, “as they are obligated to do, reported this behavior to the con management and the dude was removed for violating the con and the District’s policy.”

Archive Link Source: Tom King Twitter

Related: Former Batman Writer Tom King Attacks Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Calls Him A “Traitor”

Interestingly, there are several discrepancies between King’s follow-up explanation and his initial assertion, most notably that the fan not only put on a “Rorschach mask (nylon stocking with ink)” when asked by King, but that he also only removed it after he was already leaving the creative team’s booth.

It also appears as if King was “f—ing around” at least a little bit, as, by his own assertion and despite the fact that the author claimed that the fan had cut the line, he still signed two books for his purported enemy.

Source: Batman/Catwoman Vol. 1 #4 “The Bat & The Cat, Chapter 4: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” (2021), DC Comics. Cover art by Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey.

However, King’s story was further turned on its head several hours after he tweeted the above explanation, as according to noted and respectable comic book YouTuber Perch, after reaching out to AwesomeCon directly, organizers informed him that “the con is running smoothly, people are complying with their rules and having a good time.”

“No incidents,” Perch added. “But people should reach out for themselves.”

Archive Link Source: ComicsPerch Twitter

What do you make of King’s alleged AwesomeCon altercation? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Lauryn Hill is blaming the media for poor ticket sales when the mirror and the economy are right there

Lauryn Hill is blaming the media for poor ticket sales when the mirror and the economy are right there

By TheGrio

Advocates remain hopeful about justice for Michael Brown and police accountability

Advocates remain hopeful about justice for Michael Brown and police accountability

By TheGrio

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

By Bounding Into Comics

Carol Burnett, 91, Recalls When Tim Conway Made Harvey Korman Wet His Pants

Carol Burnett, 91, Recalls When Tim Conway Made Harvey Korman Wet His Pants

By TheMix.net

Taylor Swift Will Keep Calm and Carry On With London Concert After ISIS Terror Plot Is Narrowly Foiled In Austria

Taylor Swift Will Keep Calm and Carry On With London Concert After ISIS Terror Plot Is Narrowly Foiled In Austria

By TheMix.net

10 years after the killing of Mike Brown, the police still need defunding

10 years after the killing of Mike Brown, the police still need defunding

By TheGrio

13 Shameless TV Shows That Just Don’t Care If You’re Offended

13 Shameless TV Shows That Just Don’t Care If You’re Offended

By MovieMaker Magazine

Nevada man accused of hate crime acknowledged in police interview that he referenced ‘hanging tree’

Nevada man accused of hate crime acknowledged in police interview that he referenced ‘hanging tree’

By TheGrio

Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

By TheGrio