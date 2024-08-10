Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Apologizes For Sharing Video Skeptical Of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Actress Letitia Wright, best known for portraying Shuri in Black Panther and the last two Avengers films, has apologized for sharing a video that promoted skepticism towards the various COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed.

After founding the RIG Nation church in 2007, whose goal is “to restore the apostolic and prophetic ministry back into the Body of Christ and to equip this generation to be in a position and condition for use by God,” Tomi Arayomi and his brother Tobi began to host the affiliated podcast On The Table, in which the two discuss “topics that are often run away from.”

On December 3rd, Wright shared the YouTube link to the latest episode of the series, which has since been deleted from the platform for violating its content policies, in which the two brothers shared their skepticism and concerns towards the COVID-19 vaccine, on her personal Twitter.

In a clip from the now-deleted episode posted to the Rig Nation Instagram page, Tomi Arayomi can be seen taking issue with the potential use of the chemical luciferase as proposed additive to future COVID-19 vaccines.

The bioluminescence-producing chemical, whose name comes from the Greek “light-bringer”, has been proposed as an additive in future COVID-19 vaccines as a way to track who has and has not been inoculated, particularly in underdeveloped countries.

“You want us to not be conspiratorial,” exclaimed Arayomi. “but you’re provoking it! Why? Why? What’s wrong with you? Why would you have a product called luciferase?”

Near immediately after sharing the video, Wright was met with pushback and criticism, with some users accusing her of being an ‘anti-vaxxer,’ while others attempted to inform the actress on the origin of the chemical itself.

As the backlash against her continued to grow, Wright tweeted “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

In response to one user, who wrote that “in biological research, luciferase is commonly used as a reporter to assess activity in cells that are transfected with a genetic construct containing the luciferase gene under the control of a promoter interest,” Wright noted that “the name lucifer is an interesting choice”.

In another interaction between Wright and her critics, @Flo_Mikey told the actress that “advocating dangerous ideas is not the same as thinking for yourself” before calling her a “f—ing letdown, to which she replied “His main point is what is in it and is it safe for our bodies to take.”

“I took that point from it,” she explained. “If it disappoints you that I would simply ask this. Then my bad”.

“You should have taken a moment to look up these answers for yourself,” replied another user, @with_practice. “Instead of coming here arguing with us and deflecting anyone the [sic] tries to explain why these are not good things you’re saying.”

In turn, Wright asked the user to “please note I never said anything. I simply posted a video and I think his point of asking about it before is valid.”

Eventually, following a day of fan outrage, Wright apologized for sharing the video, telling fans that “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”

“Nothing else,” she added.

What do you make of Wright’s apology?