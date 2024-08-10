Coca-Cola Reportedly Cites Robin DiAngelo In Diversity Training, Tells Employees “To Be Less White”

The next time you order a Coca-Cola, it might come with a complimentary side of white guilt.

According to screenshots shared by Twitter user @LeftyMoments, Coca-Cola has begun to incorporate the teachings of White Fragility and critical social justice and race theory proponent Robin DiAngelo into their corporate philosophy.

You can see the Coca-Cola logo in the upper right corner of the screen shots.

Reportedly taken during a Coca-Cola hosted virtual presentation of the ‘Confronting Racism’ module of DiAngelo’s ‘Confront Racism With Robin DiAngelo’ course, the screenshots feature two slides, one telling viewers to “try to be less white,” the other listing the ways one can “be less white.”

“To be less white,” declares the second slide, “is to be less oppressive. Less arrogant. Less Certain. Less Defensive. Less Ignorant. More humble. To listen. To believe. To break with apathy. To break with white solidarity.”

Psychologist Dr. Karlyn Borysenko would reveal two other slides from the presentation.

The first is the title card for the presentation. It reads, “Confronting Racism Understanding What it Means to Be White, Challening What it Means to Be Racist.”

The second slide reads, “In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white.”

It adds, “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

Dr. Borysenko would go over the presentation in a recently published YouTube video.

She would also confirm that the course is publicly available on LinkedIn.

Borysenko adds, “The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they’re using LinkedIn content for their internal platform.”

While disappointing, given how many corporate entities have bowed to the cult of critical race theory, Coca-Cola’s promotion of anti-white rhetoric is ultimately unsurprising.

After widespread attention was brought to her history of anti-white social media posts, Lucasfilm and Star Wars publicly threw their support behind The High Republic Show host Krystina Arielle.

Without requiring so much as an an apology from the actress, the official Star Wars account portrayed criticisms being leveled against her as “bullying and racism” asserted that they “support Krystina Arielle.”

Last year, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot internally published a “Guide to Dismantling White Supremacy At Work,” an ‘anti-racist’ document that sought to provide an outline as to how to deal with such issues as “white womanhood, the complicity of Asian Americans in anti-Blackness, or the disregard of Black humanity” and “white supremacy.”

