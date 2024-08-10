Comic Pros Label Fans Excited For Zack Snyder’s Justice League As “Terrorists”

Source: Batman v Superman (2015), Warner Bros.

Seemingly unhappy that the wishes of fans disappointed by the film’s theatrical version were heard by Warner Bros., various comic book pros have begun to label those excited for the upcoming release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League as “terrorists”.

The use of the label was prompted by a March 11th tweet by Eisner-award winning Marvel, DC, and Skybound Entertainment author Sean K. McKeever (Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane, Terror Titans, Storyscape’s The X-Files ), who took issue with how the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse began to trend on Twitter, appearing to take issue with its trending based on his own belief that Snyder Cut fans were nothing more than members of a harassment campaign.

“We gave in to their demands. Maybe now things will be chill-” tweeted McKeever, punctuating his sarcasm with a screenshot of the hashtag’s appearance in Twitter’s trending topics list.

In response to McKeever’s tweet, DC artist Jamal Igle (Supergirl, Nightwing) would lament that “This is what happens when you cave in to terrorists,” presenting the first such use of the term as a derogatory label for fans excited for the Snyder Cut.

Igle’s sentiments were soon echoed by Dark Horse and IDW artist Megan Levens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Wars Adventures), who exclaimed, “I saw this trending this morning and I thought the same thing. This is why we don’t negotiate with terrorists!”

Unsurprisingly, like many who make inflammatory statements and receive massive amounts of pushback in response, McKeever would announce that he was setting his account to private in order to avoid “all the psychos attacking me for my cheeky gag.”

“Ironically, they’re calling me toxic,” McKeever continued. “This time I may just keep it like this for a good, long while. Roving mobs of pop culture stans on Twitter are far too eager to prove they’ve lost all perspective.”

Though not a comic professional or comic-centric news outlet, Polygon similarly decried the giving of the Snyderverse “fandom a cookie”, with writer Joshua Rivera sharing his opinion that “the film’s existence is a perceived victory for toxic fans, and it legitimizes online harassment.”

“[The film’s release] is disruptive to the way films are discussed and received, distorting the relationship between fandom and pop culture in a way that’s too messy to cleanly parse, and establishing a status quo that can ruin discussions before they even get started,” said Rivera. “It’s a wrench in the gears of pop-cultural discourse, and a wildly cynical one at that.”

Since making his blanket declaration regarding those excited for the Snyder Cut, Igle has followed in McKeever’s footsteps and locked his account.

