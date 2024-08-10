Ewan McGregor Doubles Down On”Misogynist” Marketing for Birds of Prey

Ewan McGregor continues to double down on the “misogynist” marketing for the upcoming Birds of Prey film.

McGregor’s latest instance came during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When asked about Birds of Prey, McGregor went directly to talking about misogyny without any prompting from Fallon.

He told The Tonight Show host:

“Brilliant. It’s about time that we’ve got this female made, female driven, superhero movie. It’s a really powerful film. It was just exciting to be part of. A film that covers some of the misogynist nonsense that you ladies have to deal with on a daily basis.”

McGregor continued saying he was proud and honored to be part of the film, “I was honored to be the chief misogyner in the movie. I’m not a very nice character in it. I was proud to be part of it and start to get that message out there.”

These comments from McGregor appear to actually be talking points as he repeats the same lines in just a different manner depending on who he’s talking to.

Related: Ewan McGregor on Birds of Prey: “Proud To Be In A Film That Was A Feminist Film That Tackled Misogyny”

In late January, McGregor alongside his costar Chris Messina, who plays Victor Zsasz, told the AP, “Yea, it’s about time. We were both really proud. We talked about it. We were both really proud to be involved in a film that was a feminist film that tackled misogyny.”

He continued, “Not only in the sort of extreme ends of misogyny, but also the everyday mild misogyny women have to put up with.”

McGregor added, “And this film peppered with references to that. We were just proud to be part of that and be the misogynists in the movie. To help flag that up to guys who need to know that time’s done.”

Related: Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey is “a Feminist Film” With a “Real Look on Misogyny”

Previously in October, McGregor told French site Premiere, “What interested me with Birds of Prey is that it’s a feminist film. It is very finely written, there is in the script a real look on misogyny.”

He added, “And I think we need that, we need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change.”

McGregor continued, “Misogynists in movies are often extreme: they rape, they beat women … And it is legitimate to represent people like that, because they exist and they are obviously the worst.”

He then stated, “But in the Birds of Prey dialogues, there is always a hint of everyday misogyny, of those things you say as a man you do not even realize, mansplaining … All it’s in the script in a very subtle way. I found that brilliant.”

Given the repetitive nature of McGregor’s comments it’s almost as if these are talking points coming from either Warner Bros. or at least the Birds of Prey producers. Unfortunately, it bodes ill for Birds of Prey’s box office.

Other films who have used this type of marketing tactic failed abysmally at the box office.

Related: Report: Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey Could Be in Trouble at the Box Office

Most recently, Charlie’s Angels only earned a reported $70.3 million at the global box office and only $17.8 million at the domestic box office. The film reportedly had a $48 million production budget.

The marketing of the film saw star Kristen Stewart describe the movie as “woke.” Elizabeth Banks would also blame men for the film’s box office failure a week before it was even released in theaters. She stated, “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

Terminator: Dark Fate also went woke and subsequently bombed at the box office. The film earned only $250 million globally and only $62.2 million at the domestic box office. It reportedly had a $185 million production budget.

Dark Fate director Tim Miller decided to crap on fans while answering a question about fan reaction to the film’s trailer at San Diego Comic-Con:

“If you’re at all enlightened, she’ll play like gangbusters. If you’re a closet misogynist, she’ll scare the f*** out of you, because she’s tough and strong but very feminine.”

What do you make of McGregor’s comments? Do you think Birds of Prey will join the growing list of woke films bombing at the box office?