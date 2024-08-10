Flame Toys Deletes Tweet Announcing ‘Sexy’ Windblade Transformers Figure After Backlash Over Design

  |  
Aug 10, 2024

High-end Transformers figure manufacturer Flame Toys has deleted a recent tweet announcing a new figure of the female Autobot Windblade after facing complaints and accusations of sexism from users claiming to be defending the best interests of women in the Transformers fandom.

On February 19th, Flame Toys debuted three new figures that would round out their display items at the upcoming New York Toy Fair.

Alongside figures of Rodimus and Optimus Primal, a protoype figure of a ‘sexy’ Windblade was shown on the toy designer’s Twitter account:

Flametoys Deletes Tweet Announcing ‘Sexy’ Windblade Figure After Backlash Over Design

Flametoys Deletes Tweet Announcing ‘Sexy’ Windblade Figure After Backlash Over Design

Flametoys Deletes Tweet Announcing ‘Sexy’ Windblade Figure After Backlash Over Design

This version of Windblade was designed by well-known adult artist Bansan, who was excited to share the first prototype designs of their figure:

Immediately following the debut of these images, Flame Toys was flooded with backlash from outraged fans who believed Windblade’s design to be inappropriate, for reasons ranging from it being “over-sexualized” to the sheer fact that an adult artist provided the design:

Archive link: https://archive.fo/HfF8J

Archive link: http://archive.is/pb46B

One fan even declared that anyone who enjoyed these designs were “not representative of the TF fandom”:

Ultimately, the backlash led to Flame Toys deleting the announcement tweet. While some have speculated that this outrage may have led to the figure being cancelled, this currently remains unconfirmed speculation.

