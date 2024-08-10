Gina Carano Describes Being Called A “Nazi” By Fmr. US Senator Heidi Heitkamp As “The Dehumanizing Phase of Cancel Culture”

  |  
Aug 10, 2024
Source: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 "Chapter 12: The Siege" (2020), Lucasfilm Ltd.

Gina Carano has responded to the false accusations made by Heidi Heitkamp that the former The Mandalorian actress is a “Nazi” and “White Supremacist”, describing the former North Dakota Senator’s rhetoric as “the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture”.

Source: The Mandalorian – Chapter 12 “The Siege” (2020)

Related: Fmr. North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp Claims Gina Carano Is An Outright “Nazi” Who “Hangs With White Supremacists” 

During a March 19th, 2021 appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, in response to the eponymous host inquiring about why Carano was so unceremoniously cancelled and fired, Heitkamp asserted that “She was a Nazi” and “She’s involved in White Supremacy.”

The moment was brought to widespread attention on social media by @YetiCast, who shared a clip of the exchange on Twitter.

Related: New Rumor Details That Disney+ Viewership Has Tanked Since Disney Fired Gina Carano

Carano was fired from Disney and Lucasfilm on February 11th, following her sharing of an Instagram post by @warriorpriestgympodcast to her account which warned that “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the post continued. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Source: Gina Carano Instagram Stories

Related: Rumored Plot Leak Reveals Gina Carano Would Have Had Major Role In Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic

Taking notice of @YetiCast’s tweet, Carano retweeted the post and asserted that “Here we have more of the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture. Repeat lies over and over until the population takes them as ‘truth’.”

“False, disturbing & disgusting language coming from a former US Senator,” concluded Carano. “You knew as soon as you said it you were liable.”

Archive Link Source: Gina Carano Twitter

As of writing, Heitkamp has not publicly addressed the backlash being directed her way for her dishonest and unfounded swings towards Carano.

What do you make of Carano’s response? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Lauryn Hill is blaming the media for poor ticket sales when the mirror and the economy are right there

Lauryn Hill is blaming the media for poor ticket sales when the mirror and the economy are right there

By TheGrio

Despite Trump’s claims, abortion and women’s reproductive rights are top voting issue

Despite Trump’s claims, abortion and women’s reproductive rights are top voting issue

By TheGrio

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

By Bounding Into Comics

Fantasia Film Festival 2024 ‘Sunburnt Unicorn’ Review – Alluring Low-Budget Animation

Fantasia Film Festival 2024 ‘Sunburnt Unicorn’ Review – Alluring Low-Budget Animation

By Bounding Into Comics

Carol Burnett, 91, Recalls When Tim Conway Made Harvey Korman Wet His Pants

Carol Burnett, 91, Recalls When Tim Conway Made Harvey Korman Wet His Pants

By TheMix.net

10 years after the killing of Mike Brown, the police still need defunding

10 years after the killing of Mike Brown, the police still need defunding

By TheGrio

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Get Much-Needed Good News: Michelle Pfeiffer Set To Star In Spinoff – ‘She Is The Perfect Anchor’

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Get Much-Needed Good News: Michelle Pfeiffer Set To Star In Spinoff – ‘She Is The Perfect Anchor’

By TheMix.net

13 Shameless TV Shows That Just Don’t Care If You’re Offended

13 Shameless TV Shows That Just Don’t Care If You’re Offended

By MovieMaker Magazine

Nevada man accused of hate crime acknowledged in police interview that he referenced ‘hanging tree’

Nevada man accused of hate crime acknowledged in police interview that he referenced ‘hanging tree’

By TheGrio