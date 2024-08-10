Gina Carano Describes Being Called A “Nazi” By Fmr. US Senator Heidi Heitkamp As “The Dehumanizing Phase of Cancel Culture”

Gina Carano has responded to the false accusations made by Heidi Heitkamp that the former The Mandalorian actress is a “Nazi” and “White Supremacist”, describing the former North Dakota Senator’s rhetoric as “the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture”.

During a March 19th, 2021 appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, in response to the eponymous host inquiring about why Carano was so unceremoniously cancelled and fired, Heitkamp asserted that “She was a Nazi” and “She’s involved in White Supremacy.”

The moment was brought to widespread attention on social media by @YetiCast, who shared a clip of the exchange on Twitter.

Why have I not seen anyone talking about this? A former US Senator called @ginacarano some of the most heinous things while on Real Time with Bill Maher. How is this not slander? pic.twitter.com/34iFt1STCR — Yeticast (@Yeticast) March 29, 2021

Carano was fired from Disney and Lucasfilm on February 11th, following her sharing of an Instagram post by @warriorpriestgympodcast to her account which warned that “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the post continued. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Taking notice of @YetiCast’s tweet, Carano retweeted the post and asserted that “Here we have more of the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture. Repeat lies over and over until the population takes them as ‘truth’.”

“False, disturbing & disgusting language coming from a former US Senator,” concluded Carano. “You knew as soon as you said it you were liable.”

As of writing, Heitkamp has not publicly addressed the backlash being directed her way for her dishonest and unfounded swings towards Carano.

