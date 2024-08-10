Marvel Comics Writer Daniel Kibblesmith Implies Donald Trump Supporters Are Criminals

Marvel Comics writer Daniel Kibblesmith recently implied that Donald Trump supporters are criminals after they began protesting outside the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Supporters of President Donald Trump reportedly crossed a police line and began protesting on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

In a video posted to social media by NewsNation Now correspondent Brian Entin, supporters of Donald Trump can be seen waving American flags and Trump flags at the U.S. Capitol.

US Capitol right now. pic.twitter.com/NtkxaeRBhd — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2021

Kibblesmith, who is the man behind the woke New Warriors series that has yet to be published, would respond to the video that was shared by Twitter account Breaking 911 stating, “Remember when one lady climbed the Statue of Liberty to protest families getting separated and she got sentenced to five years probation and 200 hours of community service?”

The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty, Therese Patricia Okoumou was reportedly sentenced to 200 hours of community service and five years probation back in March 2019.

The Guardian reported she “was found guilty on charges of trespassing and interfering with government agency functions, as well as disorderly conduct.”

It’s clear Kibblesmith believes that these supporters of Donald Trump who are protesting at the U.S. Capitol building are at least equivalent to the crime of the woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty.

Kibblesmith, who also recently wrote a Loki miniseries, is no stranger to attacking supporters of Donald Trump.

Back in October, Kibblesmith went after a New York police officer who used his police vehicle’s speaker to say “Trump 2020” was racist.

Kibblesmith wrote on Twitter, “I can’t remember the last time I heard about anyone with any degree of power in law enforcement or politics just getting straight up fired.”

He added, “It’s always like ‘Officer Racist has been placed on Partial-Salary Sadness Probation until he finishes watching American History X on DVD.'”

In a follow-up tweet he demanded the police officer be fired.

He wrote, “Normalize firing people who have the power to destroy lives.”

Kibblesmith would then threaten violence in order to get the officer fired.

He wrote, “Would it help if I came in with my hands wrapped in bandages, gently tapping a baseball bat against my opposite palm.”

Kibblesmith has also gone after President Donald Trump.

Again, in October he wrote, “This time in 2016 Hillary was polling at a billion percent and Republicans were talking openly about trying to throw Trump overboard and put Pence at the top of the ticket.”

He then added, “Then that racist illiterate motherf***er cleaned our clocks and ate a cake shaped like his own head.”

