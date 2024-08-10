The CW To Subvert Expectations With New Live-Action Powerpuff Girls That Hate Their Younger Selves

A new report reveals that The CW has green lit a pilot episode for the previously announced live-action Powerpuff Girls series that is based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken.

The series was initially scooped as being in development back in August by Variety.

In their write-up back in August, Variety revealed the show will see the Powerpuff Girls as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.”

With them now hating their own history, the question is, “will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

The series is coming out of Berlanti Productions with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden all executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will also be producing the series.

The show is being written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Both of them will also be executive producers.

Regnier’s credits as writer include a couple of episodes of Veronica Mars and iZombie as well as five episodes of Sleepy Hollow and eight episodes of Falling Skies. She served as executive story editor for Sleepy Hollow and was a story editor on Falling Skies.

Diablo Cody wrote Juno as well as Jennifer’s Body. More recently she worked on the TV series One Mississippi and wrote the Charlize Theron starring film Tully that was directed by Jason Reitman.

The original Powerpuff Girls cartoon ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005. There was also a film titled The Powerpuff Girls Movie released in 2002. The movie grossed $16.4 million at the global box office. It reportedly had a production budget of $25 million.

A rebooted version of the Powerpuff Girls aired on Cartoon Network in 2016. The series ended in 2019.

The original series followed Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as the three elementary school age girls used their superpowers to protect the city of Townsville.

As the opening intro to the original show explains the girls “dedicated their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil.”

I guess when they dedicated their lives, it meant only until The CW got their hands on them and turned them into twentysomethings who now resent losing their childhood to crime fighting.

Do you have any interest in this new Powerpuff Girls show?