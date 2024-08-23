Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Restored Her Faith In Men During Filming Of James Bond Film ‘Die Another Day’

Jinx meeting James Bond on the beach in DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002), MGM

In a recent interview with Wired, Hally Berry Answers the Web’s most search questions, and the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that her experience working with Pierce Brosnan on the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day left a lasting impact on her.

Bond (Pierce Brosnan) aiming his pistol at a villain in Cuba in DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002), MGM

Berry, who played the iconic role of Bond girl Jinx, praised Brosnan as the quintessential gentleman, stating that he “restored” her faith in men during the making of the movie.

How Pierce Brosnan Became Halle Berry’s Bond

Starting at the 2:39 mark, Berry said, “He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

Die Another Day marked Brosnan’s final portrayal of the legendary 007 character, closing out a seven-year tenure that began with 1995’s GoldenEye. While Berry wasn’t initially set on joining the Bond franchise, she admitted that her experience on the film was transformative personally and professionally.

Pierce Brosnan drives a tank as James Bond in Golden Eye (1995), MGM

Her Experience In Day Another Day

“Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, not to be in one, but I loved the movies, always,” Berry explained. “Having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history… Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce.”

Berry’s portrayal of Jinx was well-received by fans, so much so that discussions emerged about giving the character her own spinoff film. Franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were eager to expand Jinx’s story after seeing potential in Berry’s character. However, plans were ultimately shelved due to financial concerns.

Jinx (Halle Berry) examining medical records on a computer in a Cuban clinic in DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002), MGM

What Happened to the Spin-Off?

Variety reported in 2020 that MGM, the studio behind the Bond franchise, became hesitant about the film’s proposed $80 million budget. This decision reportedly left many within the team disappointed by the studio’s decision.

Berry later reflected on the lost opportunity with disappointment. “It was very disappointing,” she told Variety. “It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then.”

Jinx (Halle Berry) teaches the importance of reading in DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002), MGM

The Current Course of the Franchise

For those itching to see what is in store for 007, things don’t look so bright. That’s because, as reported by us here at Bounding Into Comics, there’s a push to “modernize Bond for current audiences.” And if anyone is familiar with what that term means, it’s not good.

It’s also hard to imagine how, with the current state of Hollywood, Bond could lead a film without either being outshined by another character or having to spend 90 minutes apologizing for the ills of the British people. Either way, we’ll have to see if anything comes to light.

Watch the rest of Berry’s interview below:

