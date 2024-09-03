Confirmed – ‘Salem’s Lot’ Remake Will Debut On Max This October After Years On The Shelf

Based on reports and rumors, it looked like 2024 would be the year for the new Salem’s Lot movie although it likely had no chance of hitting theaters like it did briefly in 2022. A streaming premiere was much more likely and we can now verify that’s exactly what the long-delayed horror film is getting.

Deadline confirms that the Gary Dauberman-directed adaptation of the Stephen King novel will go directly to Max in October as speculated. Vanity Fair was the first to share this update in a profile of the struggling thriller a few weeks back.

For a while, it was feared the Lot would face the same fate as Coyote vs. Acme and Batgirl and stay on the shelf for tax purposes, never to be seen. “I had the same questions everybody else did,” Dauberman told Vanity Fair.

“This movie was made at a time when that transition to the new ownership was happening, which was an interesting experience. At a certain point, it’s out of your control. People were asking me, ‘Where’s the movie? Where’s the movie?’ I wish I had an answer for them other than a shrug and ‘I don’t know,’” he added.

Now, Dauberman can confidently say, “I’m excited it’s finally getting out there, and people can see it.” However, his excitement aside, there may still be some question of whose vision is reflected in the final product.

King blamed Warner Bros. for holding off on the movie all this time, but the reason for the delay might be more complex. An alleged insider shared intel to YouTuber The Kingdom Movie Channel that a clash of visions was holding everything up.

Warner and Dauberman had their ideas, but producer James Wan reportedly also saw what a Salem’s Lot remake should be a little differently than they did.

First looks echoing the atmosphere of the 1979 miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper have also been leaking out since the October surprise was announced.

Dauberman’s version will follow much the same story as the novel and other interpretations. Author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to his titular hometown, and slowly finds out it became the hunting ground for a different, less warm-bodied arrival to town – a vampire.

