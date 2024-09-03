Confirmed – ‘Salem’s Lot’ Remake Will Debut On Max This October After Years On The Shelf

  |  
Sep 3, 2024
Down Lowe
Rob Lowe breaks a golden rule of horror and goes down in the basement in Salem's Lot (2004), TNT

Based on reports and rumors, it looked like 2024 would be the year for the new Salem’s Lot movie although it likely had no chance of hitting theaters like it did briefly in 2022. A streaming premiere was much more likely and we can now verify that’s exactly what the long-delayed horror film is getting.

Looking at a thing in a bag
You never know what could be hiding in your backseat in Salem’s Lot (2004), TNT

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Salem’s Lot’ Remake Delayed By Heavy Interference From Warner Bros.

Deadline confirms that the Gary Dauberman-directed adaptation of the Stephen King novel will go directly to Max in October as speculated. Vanity Fair was the first to share this update in a profile of the struggling thriller a few weeks back.

For a while, it was feared the Lot would face the same fate as Coyote vs. Acme and Batgirl and stay on the shelf for tax purposes, never to be seen. “I had the same questions everybody else did,” Dauberman told Vanity Fair.

I like it here
Straker (Donald Sutherland) likes staying in Salem’s Lot (2004), TNT

“This movie was made at a time when that transition to the new ownership was happening, which was an interesting experience. At a certain point, it’s out of your control. People were asking me, ‘Where’s the movie? Where’s the movie?’ I wish I had an answer for them other than a shrug and ‘I don’t know,’” he added.

Now, Dauberman can confidently say, “I’m excited it’s finally getting out there, and people can see it.” However, his excitement aside, there may still be some question of whose vision is reflected in the final product.

King blamed Warner Bros. for holding off on the movie all this time, but the reason for the delay might be more complex. An alleged insider shared intel to YouTuber The Kingdom Movie Channel that a clash of visions was holding everything up.

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Was Shelved To Make Way For A New Looney Tunes Movie

Warner and Dauberman had their ideas, but producer James Wan reportedly also saw what a Salem’s Lot remake should be a little differently than they did.

First looks echoing the atmosphere of the 1979 miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper have also been leaking out since the October surprise was announced.

Barlo
The Vampire Barlow’s (Reggie Nalder) sleep is disturbed in Salem’s Lot (1979), Warner Bros. Television

Dauberman’s version will follow much the same story as the novel and other interpretations. Author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to his titular hometown, and slowly finds out it became the hunting ground for a different, less warm-bodied arrival to town – a vampire.

NEXT: Stephen King Lambastes Warner Bros. For Sitting On ‘Salem’s Lot’ Reboot Going To Max

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Just A Day After ‘Visions Of Mana’ Hits Shelves, Developer Ouka Studios Completely Gutted By Parent Company NetEase Games

Just A Day After ‘Visions Of Mana’ Hits Shelves, Developer Ouka Studios Completely Gutted By Parent Company NetEase Games

By Bounding Into Comics

New Images Show Late ‘Mad Max’ Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne In Full Martian Manhunter Makeup For ‘Justice League: Mortal’

New Images Show Late ‘Mad Max’ Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne In Full Martian Manhunter Makeup For ‘Justice League: Mortal’

By Bounding Into Comics

‘Sensational She-Hulk’ Artist Jen Bartel Blasts ‘Marvel Snap’ For Lack Of Artist Royalties: “Imagine If The Artists Who Actually Made The Art They Make Millions Of Dollars Off Of Even Got To See A Fraction Of A Percentage Of That”

‘Sensational She-Hulk’ Artist Jen Bartel Blasts ‘Marvel Snap’ For Lack Of Artist Royalties: “Imagine If The Artists Who Actually Made The Art They Make Millions Of Dollars Off Of Even Got To See A Fraction Of A Percentage Of That”

By Bounding Into Comics

The Trailer For The Documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Is Here

The Trailer For The Documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Is Here

By Bounding Into Comics

Lucille Ball’s Granddaughter Escaped Domestic Violence – Now She’s Helping Victims And Their Pets Do The Same

Lucille Ball’s Granddaughter Escaped Domestic Violence – Now She’s Helping Victims And Their Pets Do The Same

By TheMix.net

Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas

Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas

By GAYOT

Fall Dinner Party Menu Inspiration

Fall Dinner Party Menu Inspiration

By Student Recipes

The Best Foot Exercises for Seniors in 2024

The Best Foot Exercises for Seniors in 2024

By WellSquad

Most Trainable Dogs: 10 Dog Breeds So Easy to Train, It’s Like Magic!

Most Trainable Dogs: 10 Dog Breeds So Easy to Train, It’s Like Magic!

By Rocky Kanaka