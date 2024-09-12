Opinion: ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Could Save The PS5 Pro – But Only If Rockstar Does It Right

PlayStation 5 Pro Console - Reveal Trailer on YouTube

PS5 Pro is a major disappointment, and that is an understatement. In a technical presentation, Mark Cerny, or more likely his AI-generated render, talked about the PS5 Pro without a hint of enthusiasm or charisma in his voice, sharing insights into the mid-generation upgrades, or lack thereof.

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – Reveal Trailer via PlayStation YouTube

RELATED: Sony Disappoints Yet Again With Announcement Of PlayStation 5 Pro, New Console To Cost $699.99 And Require Separate Purchase Of Physical Disc Drive

PS5 Pro comes with 2TB space, the same CPU from PS5 but overclocked, and the same but overclocked GPU. What sets the console apart from its inferior predecessor is an AI-upscaling mode, PSSR, that is made to improve graphic fidelity. However, priced at $700 and without a disc drive, many feel that the PS5 Pro is the next Sony failure, destined to gather dust on store shelves.

However, despite the disappointing hardware news, PS5 Pro has a secret weapon. GTA 6 is set to launch in late 2025 and a PS5 Pro + GTA 6 bundle could be the console’s saving grace.

The Big Three features of the PS5 Pro in PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, via PlayStation YouTube

RELATED: Former Rockstar Games Dev Says Original ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ DLC Plans Scrapped In Favor Of ‘GTA Online’

Hear me out: GTA 6 could be one of the most successful video game releases in recent history. Or frankly, maybe ever. With Rockstar’s track record of massive sales for GTA 5, the upcoming title in the longstanding franchise is poised to break records once again.

A bundled release with the PS5 Pro could be the catalyst Sony needs to turn the tide on an otherwise underwhelming console. The added horsepower of the PS5 Pro will make it the best place to experience the game at its full potential, with improved graphics and higher frame rates.

Sony and Rockstar have a longstanding relationship, and if history is anything to go by, a marketing partnership for GTA 6 would be no surprise. What if Sony teams up with Rockstar on a higher level than just a regular bundle, but offers a GTA 6-themed Sony PS5 Pro console? We have seen such a thing with GTA 5 and PS4, and it won’t be a surprise if the two industry giants make such a leap of faith.

PS4 console GTA 5 Edition, via The Relaxing End Youtube

RELATED: Former Rockstar Games Dev Says Original ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ DLC Plans Scrapped In Favor Of ‘GTA Online’

Additionally, Sony has a leg-up in the console wars with Xbox and Microsoft deciding not to push for a mid-gen update, unlike the Japanese corporation. This lack of competition can only strengthen the case for a PS5 Pro + GTA 6 bundle.

Moreover, the PC version of GTA 6 is nowhere to be seen and won’t arrive until months, if not years, after the console release. Rockstar has followed this pattern with previous titles, and until then the PS5 Pro will remain the best place to experience the game.

The official key art for Grand Theft Auto VI (TBA), Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is certain to push the Pro limits to the maximum. While Digital Foundry believes that PS5 Pro won’t be able to run GTA 6 in 4k resolution at 60fps, Sony can’t afford this blunder to tarnish their reputation further. Sony must ensure that the performance for a title as big as the upcoming GTA matches the hype behind it.