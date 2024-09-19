Netflix Taps Into Nostalgia By Bringing Back The Iconic Geralt Voice Actor for ‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ Animated Movie Amid TV Series Backlash

Credit: Geralt (Doug Cockle) draws his sword in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2024), Netflix

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of Geralt from The Witcher franchise of video games, announced the release date trailer for the upcoming The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep animated movie by Netflix. Opening the trailer with his familiar husky voice, he addressed fans with, ‘Greetings from the Continent’.

The Witcher (Doug Cockle) readies his sword in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2024), Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Creator Andrzej Sapkowski Says Netflix “Never Listened” To His Feedback On Live-Action Series

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set for release on February 11, 2025, after being delayed from a possible late 2024 release. Based on Andrzej Sapkovski’s story about the world’s most popular monster hunter, titled A Little Sacrifice, the animated movie follows Geralt as he helps Duke Agloval propose to the mermaid Sh’eenaz while investigating mysterious attacks on people in the area. Geralt uncovers an ancient conflict between humans and merpeople and as tensions rise, an age-old war once again threatens the continent.

Joined by his loyal friend Dandelion and another bard Essi whom they meet along the way, Geralt’s world-saving quest once again involves themes of love, loyalty, and all the gritty dark secrets hidden in the Witcher universe.

The official Netflix synopsis for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep provides a few more hints: “Hired to probe seaside village attacks, mutant monster hunter Geralt unravels an age-old conflict between humans and sea people that threatens war between kingdoms. Aided by allies, he must solve the mystery before hostilities escalate.”

Geralt (Doug Cockle) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) sit around the fire in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2024), Netflix

RELATED: Former Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Director Praises Henry Cavill’s Dedication To His Role As Geralt: “That Focus That He Has, That Desire To Get It Right, Is A Gift To Work With”

After Cockle’s introduction, the trailer continues with scenes from the film. Though it doesn’t show the design of the merpeople, it depicts one of many banters between Geralt and Jaskier, as a lighthearted moment will certainly draw a chuckle from the audience.

In addition to the original Geralt voice, the cast for the film includes Christina Wren of Man of Steel fame as Essi, alongside live-action The Witcher stars Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra, who return to voice Jaskier and Yennefer, respectively.

With Henry Cavill setting aside his medallion and sword, Netflix’s decision to bring back Doug Cockle is a clear attempt to win over fans who are familiar with the iconic voice from the video games.

Geralt (Henry Cavill) steels himself for what comes next in The Witcher Season 3 Episode 8 “The Cost of Chaos” (2023), Netflix

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ EP Tomek Bagiński Claims Geralt’s Recasting Will Follow Andrzej Sapkowski’s Original Books, Says Hero Can Be Played By A New Actor Because The Franchise “Has Already Reached The Level of Batman, Superman And James Bond”

Cavill’s role was given to Liam Hemsworth, but Netflix seems hesitant to introduce his version of Geralt to the audience. The streaming giant going back to Cockle shows that the franchise is in a bit of a situation, and it needs the audience’s change of heart.

The live TV series has faced backlash for its creative choices. This has led to decline in viewership and abysmal reviews. The fans of the saga will need to wait for Hemsworth’s Geralt a bit longer. The fourth season of The Witcher series won’t be coming out at least until the summer of 2025.

On the other hand, A Little Sacrifice has everything that has put The Witcher on the global map. If done right, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep can be a clear victory for Netflix.

.