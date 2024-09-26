Beloved YouTuber ‘Skyrim Grandma’ Retires From Gameplay Videos At 88: “It Isn’t Fun Anymore”

Shirley Curry, Vlog#41: No More Gaming Videos via YouTube

Shirley Curry, affectionately known as the “Skyrim Grandma” for many of Skyrim’s fans, has officially announced her retirement from making gameplay videos on YouTube. Known for both creating gameplay content and reading lore books for fans, Shirley has been at it for many years and will even get her own NPC in the next Elder Scrolls installment.

As one can imagine, this news – after nine years of charming fans with her laid-back and engaging style – will hit the Skyrim community pretty hard.

The Elder Scrolls Online (2014), Bethesda Softworks

Shirley’s Legacy and Impact Upon The Elder Scrolls

In a heartfelt video, Curry shared her reasons for retiring: “I’m just doing it for fun and it isn’t fun anymore. I’m tired of it. I’m bored with it. I’m bored to death with it.” With well over ten years since its release, it’s understandable that Shirley would feel this way.

Her candid confession touched many, as fans flocked to social media platforms like Reddit. There they expressed their gratitude and celebrated her remarkable journey. The video itself garnered an aptly symbolic 8,800 upvotes on Reddit, reflecting the strong bond she formed with her audience.

A dragon breathes fire in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011), Bethesda

Life After Skyrim

Though she’s stepping away from gameplay videos, Curry assured her fans that she’s not leaving YouTube entirely. She plans to continue creating content in a different format. This would include occasional vlogs, reading videos of in-game books from Skyrim, and even her own stories.

Curry emphasized that she wants to enjoy her time without the pressure of maintaining a regular upload schedule: “I am not going to be making any more game videos and uploading them.”

The Dragonborn readies for battle in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011), Bethesda Softworks

Life Inside/Outside of Skyrim

Beyond her YouTube career, Curry has exciting plans for her newfound free time. She’s looking forward to making a quilt, reading more books, and perhaps even writing one herself. For Curry, this shift represents not an end, but a new beginning, where she can focus on personal projects and share her life in a more relaxed way.

Curry’s contributions to the gaming community, particularly the Elder Scrolls series, have not gone unnoticed. With over a million subscribers, she carved out a unique niche as a senior gamer, captivating fans with her warmth, authenticity, and deep love for the Skyrim universe.

Her presence in the community even earned her recognition from Bethesda, the game’s developer, solidifying her legacy within the franchise.

Hello, Elder Scrolls VI

Many fans’ questions remain: Will Curry return when Bethesda finally releases The Elder Scrolls VI? While Curry has not made any commitments, her loyal followers are holding out hope. Whether or not she resumes gameplay videos, Curry’s impact on the Elder Scrolls community will endure, and her iconic status as the “Skyrim Grandma” will remain a cherished part of the game’s history.

As Shirley transitions into this new chapter of her life, she leaves behind a powerful reminder of how gaming can bridge generational divides and bring joy to millions.

If you’d like, you can watch Shirley’s entire announcement below: