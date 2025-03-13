‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ Anime To Close Out Series With Film Trilogy, Confirms North American Theater Dates For First Entry ‘Infinity Castle’

Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae) sets his sights on Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki) in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Episode 8 "The Hashira Unite" (2024), Ufotable

Less than a year after Tanjiro Kamado made it exceptionally clear that he plans to specifically kill Muzan Kibutsuji with his own hands, the next entry in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime adaptation, The Movie: Infinity Castle, is gearing up for an intense theatrical debut.

Nezuko unleashes her demon powers in the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 (2023), Aniplex

As announced via a promotional reel during a special March 1st livestream, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime will close out its run by adapting the last three arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge’s dark fantasy manga into cinematic form.

To this end, the trilogy will soon kick off with its first entry, The Movie: Infinity Arc.

アニメ「鬼滅の刃」プロモーションリール ２０２５

Set to adapt the eleventh story arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s dark fantasy manga (otherwise known as the first half of its Final Battle Arc), the upcoming film will pick up right after Tanjiro (CV: Natsuki Hanae – Shen Xiang in Undead Unluck) and crew begin their plunge deep into the depths of Muzan Kibutsuji’s (CV: Toshihiko Seki – Oyaji Medama in Kitarou Tanjou: Gegege no Nazo) demonic stronghold, with the titular Demon Slayer Corps in tow to help the team deal with the demon Muzan’s remaining forces.

While the trailer itself provides little information as to just what events this first movie will retell, speculation suggests that likely moments will feature a number of fan-favorite fights, such as the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho’s (CV: Saori Hayami – Rin Nanankura in Giji Harem) intense clash against the Upper Rank Two demon and Eternal Paradise Faith cult leader Doma (CV: Mamoru Miyano – Axel in Lazarus) or Tanjiro and the Water Hashira Goyu Tomioka’s emotionally-charged battle with the Upper Rank Three demon Akaza (CV: Akira Ishida – Hyouga in Dr. Stone).

Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae) and a number of Harashiras move to strike Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki) in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Episode 8 “The Hashira Unite” (2024), Ufotable

Alongside the trailer, the film’s animation studio Ufotable also dropped its first key visual-slash-poster, as well as its respective Japanese and North American theatrical release dates.

Courtesy of Toho and Aniplex, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will land in Japanese theaters on July 18th, with Crunchyroll bringing it stateside a few months later on September 15th, with both countries receiving IMAX and other large format releases.

Notably, for American and Canadian audiences, the film will be available in subbed and dubbed forms.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 KV (2025), Ufotable

Of course, these two countries are not the only ones that will host these screenings.

Per Crunchyroll, the film will also release worldwide, with various countries including the Philippines, Brazil, and the UK on track to roll out the Corps’ latest adventure across a number of dates in August and September.

Rather than list them out individually, we encourage fans outside of North American and Japan to checkout Crunchyroll’s official website.

Tanjiro unleashes the power of his blade in the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 (2023), Aniplex

