‘Gintama’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New ‘Yoshiwara In Flames’ Movie, Release Date For High School Anime ‘3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-Sensei’

Gintoki Sakata (Tomokazu Sugita) gazes at the battlefield in the announcement trailer for New Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames (2026), BN Pictures

Though Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama manga and its subsequent anime adaptation have long since come to their respective ends, Gintoki, Kagura, and Shinpachi are still hard at work, as not only are they set to star in a new theatrical adaptation of the Yoshiwara in Flames arc, but they’ve also officially confirmed air date for their 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-Sensei spin-off series.

Ginpachi Sakata (Tomokazu Sugita) in trailer for 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei (2025), Bandai Namco Pictures

RELATED: Gintama THE VERY FINAL Arrives In North American Theaters In November

Details regarding the Yorozuya trio next assignments were declassified by Warner Bros. Japan in conclusion to their August 15th Gintama Maruchibasu Festival, a fan event held in commemoration of the manga’s 20th anniversary.

Thereat, the voice actors for Gintoki Sakata (CV: Tomokazu Sugita – Tarou Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days), Shinpachi Shimura (CV: Daisuke Sakaguchi – Carenas – Tsuyokute New Saga), Kagura (CV: Rie Kugimiya – Karyou Ten in Kingdom ), and their loveable dog Sadaharu (Mikako Takahashi), were joined by those for Commander Isao Kondou (CV: Susumu Chiba – Metalman in Rockman EXE), Vice Commander Toushirou Hijikata (CV: Kazuya Nakai – Roronoa Zoro in One Piece), First Division Captain Sougo Okita (CV: Kenichi Suzumura – Obanai Iguro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) and Sagaru Yamazaki (CV: Tetsuharu Ota – Demon Lord Asmodai in Future Card Buddyfight), and a mascot-suit version of Elizabeth unveiled the first teaser for BN Pictures’ New Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames:

【新作公開決定】『新劇場版 銀魂 -吉原大炎上-』特報｜2026年公開

Centering around Edo’s titular Yoshiwara red-light district, the Yoshiwara in Flames arc finds Gintoki attempting to help a poor young pick pocketer named Seita reunite with his long lost mother Hinowa (CV: Kikuko Inoue – Insarn in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger), who just so happens to be the area’s most famous and sought after courtesan.

As such, what the Yorozuya trio initially believe to be a simple reunion case quickly escalates into them launching an all-out war on the district’s brutal dictator Night King Housen (CV: Banjou Ginga – King Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: Broly) in service of Hinowa’s freedom.

Night King Housen (Banjou Ginga) plots his next move in the announcement teaser for New Gintama The Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames (2026), BN Pictures

The Yoshiwara in Flames Arc also serves as the introduction to a two particular fan favorite characters, the Courtesan of Death Tsukuyo (CV: Yuuko Kaida – Sylvia Sherwood in Spy x Family), as well as Harusame 7th Division Commander and Kagura’s older brother Kamui (CV: Satoshi Hino – Superalloy Darkshine in One Punch Man).

Produced by BN Pictures and helmed by director Naoya Andou (Hi-DRIVERS!), the film will feature a screenplay from Haikyuu! anime screenwriter Taku Kishimoto Haikyuu!, as well as character designs and animation direction from long time franchise director Shinji Takeuchi.

Kagura (Rie Kugimiya) and Shinpachi Shimura (Daisuke Sakaguchi) prepare to strike in the announcement teaser for New Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames (2026), BN Pictures

RELATED: ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4’ To Feature Scenes And Characters Not Seen In Original Manga, More Involvement From Tite Kubo Than “All Of Parts 1-3 Combined”

From there, the cast also presented fans with a new, release date-confirming trailer for 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-sensei.

Adapted from Tomohito Osaki’s light novel series of the same name, this spin-off transplants Gintama‘s cast of Edo-era samurai and aliens into a modern day school setting and follows their daily lives, in particular their interactions with the familiar homeroom teacher Ginpachi.

In addition to providing a tease of the series’ ‘school-styled humor’, the trailer also confirmed that the anime will officially begin broadcast on October 6th.

『3年Z組銀八先生』本PV｜2025年10月6日より毎週月曜24時～テレ東系列ほかにて放送開始！

And in capping off the festival with his usual sense of humor, the aforementioned Sorachi made sure provided fans with a handwritten message, which was itself read to the crowd by Shinpachi’s VA and later shared online by the Yoshiwara in Flames movie’s new Twitter account:

“Thanks to everyone’s support, Ginpachi Sensei will be made into an anime, and now another movie is being produced! Thank you very much. It has been about six years since the manga’s serialization ended, but it’s still being used as a tool by greedy adults to make a quick buck and milking it dry until it loses its flavor, is a writer’s ultimate reward to look at my bankbook and feel that way.”

Ginpachi Sakata (Tomokazu Sugita) stomps on Kotaro Katsura (Akira Ishida) in the trailer for 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei (2025), Bandai Namco Pictures

“Gintama has been successful in every form, from anime to novels to movies to live-action adaptations… or rather, it has been made to look successful. It is a rare and fortunate work that has managed to scrape by with a victory, but if it continues like this, it will eventually suffer a spectacular failure. Since it’s impossible to stop, I feel that it’s time for Sugita’s lower body issues and other problems to explode spectacularly and come to an end.

“In terms of Gintama, I feel that it’s a victory escape. Everyone, please look forward to Ginpachi-sensei, the movie, and Sugita Tomokazu’s future activities. From the dirtiest mastermind.”

Hideaki Sorachi, as quoted by Gintama 20th Anniversary Project (@gintamamovie) via Twitter

NEXT: ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Rains Hellfire With New Trailer, Studio Mappa Uncertain About Series Continuing On TV Or Film: “We Are Going To Look At The Next Story And Decide From There”

Nerdigans Inc. By Since 2015, Nerdigans Inc. has provided in depth coverage of just about every ongoing manga from One Piece to ... More about Nerdigans Inc.