‘Gintama’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New ‘Yoshiwara In Flames’ Movie, Release Date For High School Anime ‘3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-Sensei’
Though Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama manga and its subsequent anime adaptation have long since come to their respective ends, Gintoki, Kagura, and Shinpachi are still hard at work, as not only are they set to star in a new theatrical adaptation of the Yoshiwara in Flames arc, but they’ve also officially confirmed air date for their 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-Sensei spin-off series.
Details regarding the Yorozuya trio next assignments were declassified by Warner Bros. Japan in conclusion to their August 15th Gintama Maruchibasu Festival, a fan event held in commemoration of the manga’s 20th anniversary.
Thereat, the voice actors for Gintoki Sakata (CV: Tomokazu Sugita – Tarou Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days), Shinpachi Shimura (CV: Daisuke Sakaguchi – Carenas – Tsuyokute New Saga), Kagura (CV: Rie Kugimiya – Karyou Ten in Kingdom ), and their loveable dog Sadaharu (Mikako Takahashi), were joined by those for Commander Isao Kondou (CV: Susumu Chiba – Metalman in Rockman EXE), Vice Commander Toushirou Hijikata (CV: Kazuya Nakai – Roronoa Zoro in One Piece), First Division Captain Sougo Okita (CV: Kenichi Suzumura – Obanai Iguro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) and Sagaru Yamazaki (CV: Tetsuharu Ota – Demon Lord Asmodai in Future Card Buddyfight), and a mascot-suit version of Elizabeth unveiled the first teaser for BN Pictures’ New Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames:
Centering around Edo’s titular Yoshiwara red-light district, the Yoshiwara in Flames arc finds Gintoki attempting to help a poor young pick pocketer named Seita reunite with his long lost mother Hinowa (CV: Kikuko Inoue – Insarn in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger), who just so happens to be the area’s most famous and sought after courtesan.
As such, what the Yorozuya trio initially believe to be a simple reunion case quickly escalates into them launching an all-out war on the district’s brutal dictator Night King Housen (CV: Banjou Ginga – King Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: Broly) in service of Hinowa’s freedom.
The Yoshiwara in Flames Arc also serves as the introduction to a two particular fan favorite characters, the Courtesan of Death Tsukuyo (CV: Yuuko Kaida – Sylvia Sherwood in Spy x Family), as well as Harusame 7th Division Commander and Kagura’s older brother Kamui (CV: Satoshi Hino – Superalloy Darkshine in One Punch Man).
Produced by BN Pictures and helmed by director Naoya Andou (Hi-DRIVERS!), the film will feature a screenplay from Haikyuu! anime screenwriter Taku Kishimoto Haikyuu!, as well as character designs and animation direction from long time franchise director Shinji Takeuchi.
From there, the cast also presented fans with a new, release date-confirming trailer for 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-sensei.
Adapted from Tomohito Osaki’s light novel series of the same name, this spin-off transplants Gintama‘s cast of Edo-era samurai and aliens into a modern day school setting and follows their daily lives, in particular their interactions with the familiar homeroom teacher Ginpachi.
In addition to providing a tease of the series’ ‘school-styled humor’, the trailer also confirmed that the anime will officially begin broadcast on October 6th.
And in capping off the festival with his usual sense of humor, the aforementioned Sorachi made sure provided fans with a handwritten message, which was itself read to the crowd by Shinpachi’s VA and later shared online by the Yoshiwara in Flames movie’s new Twitter account:
“Thanks to everyone’s support, Ginpachi Sensei will be made into an anime, and now another movie is being produced! Thank you very much. It has been about six years since the manga’s serialization ended, but it’s still being used as a tool by greedy adults to make a quick buck and milking it dry until it loses its flavor, is a writer’s ultimate reward to look at my bankbook and feel that way.”
“Gintama has been successful in every form, from anime to novels to movies to live-action adaptations… or rather, it has been made to look successful. It is a rare and fortunate work that has managed to scrape by with a victory, but if it continues like this, it will eventually suffer a spectacular failure. Since it’s impossible to stop, I feel that it’s time for Sugita’s lower body issues and other problems to explode spectacularly and come to an end.
“In terms of Gintama, I feel that it’s a victory escape. Everyone, please look forward to Ginpachi-sensei, the movie, and Sugita Tomokazu’s future activities. From the dirtiest mastermind.”
