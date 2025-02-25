‘Dragon Ball’ Boss Reveals How ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Is ‘Dragon Ball GT’ 2.0

If SSJ4 Goku becoming canon in the latest episode did not settle fan speculation on the late Akira Toriyama’s final project, Dragon Ball Daima, being their version of Toei Animation’s anime original sequel, Dragon Ball GT, executive producer Akio Iyoku has confirmed the series connection.

Machine-translated by DeepL, Dragon Ball executive producer and Tokyo Capsule Corp. Akio Iyoku revealed in a February 10th interview with Manten Web, the foundation of Dragon Ball Daima was the anime’s target demographic.

“We aimed for viewers in their early 30s and older who grew up watching Dragon Ball GT and have children of their own,” he acknowledged. “The idea was to create a new series similar to GT that parents could watch with their children.”

Similar to Toei Animation’s motive, the Tokyo Capsule Corp. founder admitted the reasoning behind turning Goku back into a kid was due to expanding the franchise’s audience. Unlike GT, however, franchise creator Akira Toriyama decided this grand tour would be more than just Goku Time by turning the entire main cast into kids.

“The main objective for [Dragon Ball Daima] was to attract a wider audience, and although this is in hindsight, we recognize that Goku’s smaller size widens the entry point into the franchise,” he stated. “We did not expect everyone to be small, but of course, that was [Toriyama]-sensei’s idea. GT means ‘grand tour,’ and we intended to depict an adventure in Daima as well.”

The Dragon Ball boss then elaborated on the differences between Goku’s adventure in the demon realm in Dragon Ball Daima and the saiyan’s divine path to power in Dragon Ball Super.

“It will have a different flow and form from Super, where Goku steadily improves his strength. Even though Goku is small, the sight of him fighting by leaps and bounds using his Nyoibou stick looks fresh, and it will show a different appeal from Super.”

“We aimed to make the anime enjoyable for children as well, but we did not make it childish because we also wanted parents to want to watch the anime with their children,” he added. “Of course, we have to express the appeal of the characters and the story well.”

Dragon Ball Daima concludes on February 28th with same day simulcasts on Crunchyroll.

