‘Batman/Deadpool’ Asks Wonder Woman, Captain America: Is It “Justice” To Kill Hitler Without Trial?

Captain America and Wonder Woman represent the best of humanity on Terry Dodson's variant cover to Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics/DC

While creators and fans alike understand that the goal of ‘maximizing sales among both veteran and general audiences’ means most comic book crossovers are under no obligation to go particularly ‘heavy’ with their storytelling, Marvel and DC’s new Batman/Deadpool surprisingly presents Captain America, Wonder Woman, and readers with a particularly poignant moral dilemma: In light of his provable crimes against humanity, would killing Adolf Hitler without a fair trial still constitute an act of true “justice”?

Batman and Deadpool spell trouble for Gotham’s criminals on Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, and Alex Sinclair’s cover to Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics/DC

An anthology book featuring a variety of intercompany crossover tales from a likewise selection of noted industry talent, the Batman/Deadpool one-shot’s offerings include a ‘What If?’-style exploration of the Star-Spangled Avenger and the Amazing Amazon’s heroic relationship across a truly amalgamated DC/Marvel timeline.

Penned by Chip Zdarsky with art from fan-favorite husband-wife duo Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson, and told from Captain America’s perspective, the alternate timeline trip opens with a flashback to their initial meeting on the battlefields of World War 2 (unsurprisingly, given its role in both characters’ real-world origin stories), as takes place following the Super Soldier’s capture of the aforementioned Nazi dictator.

Wonder Woman moves in to capture Hitler in Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Gun and he Sword” (2025), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Chip Zdarsky, art by Terry Dodoson, Rachel Dodson, and Joe Caramagna.

However, rather than reflecting on this moment as a celebratory meeting between a victorious brother-and-sister-in-arms, Cap instead laments how their first ever face-to-face was “less-than-inspiring”at my lowest”, particularly as it involved the Amazon having to talk him down from extrajudicially shooting a surrendering Hitler in his bunker.

“He doesn’t deserve the gift of life,” argues a tired, worn down Steve, the barrel of his gun pressed directly against Hitler’s shaking head. “One bullet. That’d be all it takes.”

“You’re right,” Diana replies. “But you’d be an executioner. He’s harmed the world. Let the world have the satisfaction of determining his fate.”

Wonder Woman attempts to talk Captain America down from shooting Hitler in Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Gun and he Sword” (2025), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Chip Zdarsky, art by Terry Dodoson, Rachel Dodson, and Joe Caramagna.

Throwing her Lasso of Truth around her Marvel Comics counterpart, the heroine recalls, “I’ve heard the stories of you as well, of Captain America. I saw those stories flicker across a screen in man’s world, and I was moved to stay, to join this fight. The stories — those newsreels — showed a man of honor in a world bereft of it. Who stands for justice.”

Her Lasso’s powers in full-effect, Diana asks a question: “Do you truly wish to kill this man?”, to which a sorrowful Steve admits, “I do.”

From there, she presents him with one more: “Is this right? Is this justice?”

Wonder Woman uses the Lasso of Truth to remind Captain America of his commitment to justice in Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Gun and he Sword” (2025), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Chip Zdarsky, art by Terry Dodoson, Rachel Dodson, and Joe Caramagna.

Gritting through his teeth as his brain wins out over his emotions, Steve ultimately tosses his gun and admits to Diana, “It’s not justice. Let the world end this monster – together.”

But just as the patriotic pair move to discuss just what to do with their newly-captured prisoner of war, with Diana volunteering to jail him on Themyscira until he can face a proper trial, Hitler reaches for Cap’s discarded gun and – in keeping the fantastical meeting in-line with real-world history – proceeds to put a bullet through his own skull.

Captain America and Wonder Woman forget to keep their eyes on Hitler in Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Gun and he Sword” (2025), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Chip Zdarsky, art by Terry Dodoson, Rachel Dodson, and Joe Caramagna.

However, rather than this being a one-sided condemnation of the world’s premier, Stars and Stripes-clad superhero, it should be noted that down the line, Steve plays the moral conscious to Diana and stops her from killing Maxwell Lord ahead of Infinite Crisis.

Interestingly, not only does this team-up raise invite readers to reflect on the concept of justice, and especially the difference between it and retribution, but it also raises a particularly relevant question regarding principles and tribalism that, truly, everyone must ask themselves: As an individual, are they someone willing to uphold their principles, no matter how hard it may get or who they may have to defend them, in service of a actual fairness? Or are they willing to throw those principles away when it comes to their personal opponents, and defend – or even ignore – the infractions that come from those they agree with?

Captain America calls on Wonder Woman to stay her sword from Maxwell Lord’s throat in Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Gun and he Sword” (2025), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Chip Zdarsky, art by Terry Dodoson, Rachel Dodson, and Joe Caramagna.

Ultimately, that answer only comes from within – but Batman/Deadpool Vol. 1 #1, as presented by Marvel’s roster of talent, can be found on sale now.

Meanwhile, the DC-produced half of this partnership, Deadpool/Batman Vol. 1 #1, drops in two months on November 20th.

