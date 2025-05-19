Marvel Comics Still Has No Idea What To Do With Spider-Gwen, Announces ‘Spider-Verse’ Variant Will Be “Rewoven Into The Main Marvel Universe”

Gwen Stacy dances across the NYC skyline on Nogi San's variant cover to All-New Spider-Gwen Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

In confirming that the publisher is still struggling to find a direction for the Spider-Verse variant ten years out from her debut, Marvel Comics has announced All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider, a brand new series whose kickoff arc will see the heroine ditching her multiversal origins and being made a permanent member of Earth-616.

Spider-Gwen makes her debut in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #9 “Spider-Verse – Part One: The Gathering” (2014), Marvel Comics. Words by Dan Slott, art by Olivier Coipel, Justin Ponsor. and Chris Eliopoulos.

Created for the original Spider-Verse comic book event as a means to reinforce just how crazy the multiverse can get, perhaps the only ‘quality’ appearance Spider-Gwen has made since then has not been in the comics, but rather in the Into the Spider-Verse / Across the Spider-Verse duology, a result largely due to the films’ production team breaking from the original’s identity as a ‘What If…?’ style take on Peter Parker’s history and establishing her as her own character.

Unfortunately for the admittedly well-costumed variant, for reasons ostensibly ranging from ‘a lack of talent’ on their creators’ part to her role as a nomadic multiversal version of a main universe hero having already been explored numerous times before by such characters as Blink or Rachel Summers, her comic book counterpart has not seen the same luck.

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) suits up in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023), Sony Pictures

Instead of settling into a comfortable niche or becoming so popular as to demand regular appearances, the last decade has seen Spider-Gwen:

Go from her own established hero, to an understudy to the more senior Spider-people, to a member of the Spider-Verse crew, to the latest addition to the TVA.

Being given a bevy of new powers, including the ability to shoot Dragon Ball-esque Kamehamehas and her very own symbiote, which she actually holds full control over.

Change her name from Spider-Woman, to Spider-Gwen, to Ghost Spider

Gwen Stacy discovers a new way to unleash her bio-electricity in Spider-Gwen – The Ghost Spider Vol. 1 #3 “Haunted Part 3” (2024), Marvel Comics. Words by Stephanie Phillips, art by Federica Mancin, Paolo Villanelli, Matt Milla, and Ariana Maher.

Alas, none of these ‘refreshings’ of Spider-Gwen’s kit really did anything to endear her to fans.

However, rather than taking this as a sign that the web-slinging Gwen Stacy needs a serious editorial reworking, Marvel Comics will instead attempt to boost her popularity by running another Hail Mary play and adding her to lengthy annals of Earth-616’s canon.

Gwen Stacy dons a brand new costume on David Marquez’s cover to All-New Spider-Gwen Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

“Gwen Stacy isn’t from this Earth but she’s here to stay, so it’s time to make herself at home!” reads the series’ official press release, as shared by AIPT Comics. “A new costume, a new home life– heck, she’s even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!”

“The adventures of Spider-Gwen will undergo an exciting evolution this August in ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #1 by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli,” it continues. “The series follows Phillips and Villanelli’s current run of SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER which comes to a thrilling conclusion this July and sets the stage for this bold new beginning. Departing her home dimension under mysterious circumstances and finding herself trapped in Earth-616, Gwen embarked on a journey involving Loki, the TVA, and the reality-altering Cosmic Cube. Now, Gwen’s extended stay becomes permanent as her very life is rewoven into the main Marvel Universe!”

Gwen Stacy dances across the NYC skyline on Nogi San’s variant cover to All-New Spider-Gwen Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

Donning a new costume when she eventually makes the move, Spider-Gwen’s Earth-616 retconning begins when the first issue of All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider Vol.1 #1 hits shelves on August 20th.

