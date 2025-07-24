Marvel Comics Stretches For ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Synergy With Upcoming Introduction Of Canon Female Silver Surfer

Norrin Radd's female successor graces Dike Ruan's cover to Death of the Silver Surfer Vol. 1 #5 (2025), Marvel Comics

Another Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, another ham-fisted attempt to force brand synergy into Marvel Comics’ ongoing canon, this time as Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ gender-swapping of Galactus’ best-known herald has prompted a likewise Silver Surfer status quo shift to unfold at the conclusion of the currently ongoing Death of the Silver Surfer miniseries.

The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) informs Earth of their impending doom in Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Entertainment

Featuring words by Incredible Hercules Vol. 1 scribe Greg Pak and illustrations from DC’s Man-Bat Vol. 1 artist Sumit Kumar, said miniseries finds the hero staring down his mortality courtesy of the Bureau of Alien Neutralization (or B.A.N.), a newly-established terrestrial defense agency whose leadership is looking to weaponize Norrin Radd’s Power Cosmic and line their pockets with the resulting arm sales.

Tapped to lead the hunt for the Zenn-La native is Major Kelly Koh, a former elite-level S.W.O.R.D. and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent whose skills in and dedication to dealing with hostile alien threats have likewise earned her the colloquial title of “the greatest B.A.N. operative in the agency’s history” – and deservedly so, as the Silver Surfer very quickly and painfully discovers.

B.A.N. Director Dennis Harmon informs Majkor Koh of her new mission in Death of the Silver Surfer Vol. 1 #2 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Greg Pak, art by Sumit Kumar, Frank D’armata, and Joe Sabino.

With the hero’s apparent swan song having kicked off in June and set to last for a total of five-issues, the recent release of Marvel Comics’ October 2025 solicitations has given readers their first look at The Death of the Silver Surfer Vol. 1‘s finale.

“The Silver Surfer is dead,” reads the issues marketing copy, indicating the series will in fact follow through on its title premise. “Long live the Silver Surfer.”

Major Koh comes to blows with the Herald of Galactus in Death of the Silver Surfer Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Greg Pak, art by Sumit Kumar, Frank D’armata, and Joe Sabino.

Further, according to its Dike Ruan-provided cover, the eventual death of Norrin Radd will see his powers, title, and favored method of transportation subsequently passed on to a female successor.

And while the heroine’s exact identity is currently being kept under silver-colored wrap, her short, choppy haircut suggests that rather than a gender-swapped Norrin Radd or a ‘back to the side of angels’ Shalla-Bal, the new Silver Surfer will be none other than the aforementioned Major Koh.

Far from just a random creative swing, Marvel Comics’ decision to introduce a female Silver Surfer is no doubt influenced by the fact that a likewise take on Herald of Galactus is set to appear in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, as portrayed by Inventing Anna star Julia Garner.

After all, more than perhaps any other entity, Disney is obsessed with the concept of multimedia synergy, especially when it comes to the MCU and its comic book source material – Just look at Star-Lord’s regression from a battle-hardened gunslinger to an unapologetic manchild, Nick Fury Sr. being near-permanently benched in favor of his secret black son Nick Fury Jr., or the years-long ignoring of the Fantastic Four and X-Men due to their film and television rights being owned by Fox rather than the House of Mouse.

The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) cuts across a wave of star dust in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

At present, The Death of the Silver Surfer Vol. 1 is set to bring Norrin Radd’s story to an end (though likely a temporary one; come on, this is comics) on October 15th.

