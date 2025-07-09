Once Lost George Romero Film ‘The Amusement Park’ Becomes A Graphic Novel Through John Carpenter And Wife’s Publishing House, Storm King Comics

There's nothing out there for a battered, bruised, and neglected Lincoln Maazel in George Romero's The Amusement Park (1975), Shudder

One of George Romero’s most notorious films is getting a comic book adaptation, but it’s an entry in his chilling oeuvre you probably haven’t heard of. Even better, this translation from the screen to the page conjures an unexpected collaboration posthumously that will surely delight horror film nerds everywhere.

Actress Bonnie Hinzman reads your fortune in George Romero’s The Amusement Park (1975), Shudder

In between bouts with the living dead, wannabe vampires, and real crazies, Romero tackled ageism in a PSA-style film that was soon locked away and considered lost for decades. However, as Romero’s career demonstrated, some things tend not to stay in the grave, and The Amusement Park would rise again just like his relentless flesh eaters.

Going back to his roots in TV commercials and odd jobs for shows such as Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Romero made an educational film on a work-for-hire basis for Pennsylvania’s Lutheran Society to raise awareness about elder abuse and neglect. The result was The Amusement Park, a dreamlike psychological thriller about a man in a white suit’s cruel journey through the titular surroundings.

An elderly person’s trip to the park starts cheerfully and optimistically, but it goes about as well as Barbara’s visit to the cemetery in Night of the Living Dead. People beat the man, ignore him, coldly walk away, and steal from him, all while he witnesses the maltreatment and preying upon of others his age.

The film was made in 1973 but was not exhibited until two years later when it premiered at the American Film Festival. Pretty soon, it was shelved and wouldn’t resurface until 2017 when a 16 mm print and a DVD were gifted to Romero’s widow, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero. It received a 4K restoration in 2019 and was acquired by Shudder in 2021. Fans and critics have been fairly receptive to the rediscovered entry in the Romero canon, giving it generally favorable reviews.

The Amusement Park’s cult has grown since then, to the point that one of Romero’s contemporaries took notice of the little film’s harrowing potential. John Carpenter attached his name to a graphic novel version of the film through his outlet for the illustrated written word, Storm King Comics, which was founded by his co-producer wife, Sandy King Carpenter.

“George A. Romero’s films are legendary. They already were legendary when I was just a student, and The Amusement Park has a fascinating history. This is a project that’s so important to his legacy as a filmmaker, so I’m glad to lend my name to it,” John Carpenter said to CBR via MSN.

The graphic novel titled in full John Carpenter Presents George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park, written by Jeff Whitehead and drawn by Ryan Carr, is on sale now. Storm King Comics, which unsurprisingly specializes in horror tales and anthologies, celebrates its 12th year in business in 2025.

