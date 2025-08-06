Voice Actor Ray Porter, Who Played Darkseid In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Becomes Superman’s Father Jor-El In New Audiobook Version Of ‘All-Star Superman’

Darkseid (Ray Porter) appears impromptu in front of Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) to hear his news in Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), HBO Max

Few actors get to play more than one comic book character as their career takes off or gains some notoriety. However, the trend is becoming more common as DC Studios moves from a DCEU to strictly a DCU. Jason Momoa, for instance, is staying on hand to play Lobo after his initially smashing Aquaman stint, and Colin Farrell was close to playing Sgt. Rock right after turning heads as The Penguin.

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin Season 1 Episode 8 “A Great or Little Thing” (2024), HBO Max

Then you have Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck playing multiple characters, including Green Lantern and Batman, but those are more well-known examples. On a small scale, you can find the same occurrence. Take Ray Porter, whose name will sound familiar to anyone who kept up with Zack Snyder’s Justice League; he supplied the voice of Darkseid as the New God oversaw the mission of Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), and witnessed his subject’s defeat.

That seemed like a one-and-done shot at the big time, but we haven’t heard the last of Porter. Recently, he has gone from bad to good, as he joined the cast of the audiobook adaptation of All-Star Superman, published by Penguin Random House Audio. Porter plays House of El patriarch and father of the Last Son of Krypton, Jor-El.

Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) shows up to fight Amazons and take the Mother Box in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), HBO Max

The voice cast also includes Marc Thompson as Superman and Zibarro, Kristen Sieh as Lois Lane, Christopher Smith as Lex Luthor, Brandon McInnis as Jimmy Olsen, Pete Bradbury as Perry White, and Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes as both Bizarro and Atlas, who challenged Superman for Lois’s affections.

“The All-Star Superman story is widely considered one of the greatest in the iconic character’s history. The Man of Tomorrow is an enduring DC Super Hero whose story has taken many forms over the years, from page to audio to screen and back again. Adapting All-Star Superman as an audiobook hearkens back to the earliest years of Superman, when more than 2,000 episodes of the radio show The Adventures of Superman were broadcast from 1940 to 1951,” said DC’s press release.

The Man of Steel (James Denton) looks directly into the sun in All-Star Superman (2011), Warner Bros. Animation

The audiobook adapts the complete 12-issue run by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely that became the basis for a well-received animated film. The structure of All-Star Superman also reportedly inspired James Gunn in writing his inaugural DCU feature, which is now in theaters.

This assignment could lead to bigger things on the DC horizon for Ray Porter. There’s even a chance he could reprise Darkseid in the announced Mister Miracle animated series that will bring New Gods back to our screens, but nothing is official on that front yet.

Even if that opportunity doesn’t materialize for Porter, he posted on X in the past that he was nothing short of “just grateful” to be able to play Darkseid in the Snyderverse. His latest turn in the All-Star Superman audiobook is available for all ears right now.

