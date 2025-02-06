Harrison Ford Reflects On Box Office Failure ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’, Says “Sh*t Happens” But He’s “Still Happy” He Made The Film

Indy (Harrison Ford) realizes Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) has ignored the concept of continental drift in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm

As history now shows, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was an undeniable critical and commercial disaster by practically every metric – but while star Harrison Ford is aware that the film was less-than-successful, he says he’s “still happy” that he got one the chance to go on one last archeological dig.

Indy (Harrison Ford) begs Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to let him stay in the past in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm

The silver screen veteran copped to the failure that was Indy’s latest adventure while speaking The Wall Street Journal‘s John Jurgensen as part the Captain America: Brave New World press tour.

Met with a mention of Dial of Destiny‘s terrible financial results – it’s final worldwide box office total coming in at just $383,963,057 against a reported production budget of $326 million (minus advertising costs) – Ford admitted, “S–t happens.”

A digitally de-aged Indy (Harrison Ford) faces execution at the hands of the Third Reich in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm

“I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell,” he told his host. “When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie.”

Interestingly, it seems this sentiment of ‘at least I had fun doing it’ is a significant motivating factor in regards to his recent career decisions.

Indy (Harrison Ford) awakens in the present after being knocked out by Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to let him stay in the past in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm

Asked earlier in the interview as to why he chose to snag a third Disney franchise under his belt and accept the role as President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in the aforementioned Captain America sequel, the actor confirmed that he did so, simply put, because he thought it would be fun.

“Why not?” Ford quipped back to Jurgensen. “I saw enough Marvels to see actors that I admired having a good time.”

President Ross (Harrison Ford) is a teensy bit angry in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

To this end, the actor interestingly noted that when he first accepted his Brave New World role, he “didn’t really know that at the end I would turn into the Red Hulk.”

“Well, it’s like life,” he explained. “You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing.”

President Ross (Harrison Ford) hulks out in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

With his time at Indy having come to a close, Ford’s says he’s turning his attentions towards his future work, beginning with his upcoming debut as the aforementioned Crimson Colossus in Sam Wilson’s next outing.

While it’s currently unknown whether the film will be his ‘first’ or ‘only’ appearance in the MCU, the Red Hulk will move to finally unleash his rage when Captain America: Brave New World officially hits theaters on February 14th.

