Indie Spotlight: ‘Deathshroud: Forged In Shadows’ Mashes ‘Spawn’ With ‘Venom’ For Classic 90s Era Anti-Hero Action

Deathshroud embraces his Nephilim side on Ryan Stegman's variant cover to Deathshroud Vol. 1 #1 (2023), Dream Key Studios

For a comic book website that’s more critical of the industry’s current output than not, it’s admittedly been a while since we’ve taken the time to spotlight those indie titles that have caught our critical eyes – and what better title to headline our return to the practice than the Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows graphic novel.

Humanity’s champion stands renewed on Salvador Regla’s cover to the hardcover edition of Deathshroud Vol. 1 #2 (2023), Dream Key Studios

Written by the founder of the now disbanded esports organization Team Reciprocity Chad Larsson, Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows tells the story of the John Azrael, a military man who finds himself brought back from the brink of death as a monstrous creature capable of superhuman feats à la Image’s Spawn or Marvel Comics’ Venom.

Per the story’s official synopsis:

“Second Lieutenant John Azrael was supposed to die during a black-ops mission. Instead, he awakened and transformed into a creature of nightmare and legend. Now a Nephilim, one of the forbidden children of angels, John becomes a target in a celestial conspiracy hellbent on wiping out humanity.

“With both Heaven and Hell aligned against him, John searches for answers, justice, and revenge—especially against those who murdered his mother. Battling monstrous foes and unraveling divine secrets, he’s forced to confront a horrifying truth: to protect humanity, he may have to become its greatest threat.

“As he struggles with his new powers and the weight of his destiny, John must also safeguard the only light in his life—his fiancée Elizabeth—from the rising darkness within Kobolt City’s corrupt elite.

“Will he become the world’s salvation—or its destruction?”

Deathshroud prepares to unleash Hell on a group of thugs in Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows: Part One (2023), Dream Key Studios. Words by Chad Larsson, art by V Ken Marion, Andrew Dalhouse, anbd Sinisa Matic.

Offering 192-pages of supernatural, anti-hero action, Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows collects the material found in the series’ previously released Deathshroud #1 Giant-Size and Deathshroud #2, as well as 96-pages of brand new material, as illustrated by noted Rippaverse artist Caanan White and current DC cover artist V Ken Marion and colored by Daniel ERM (Knightwrath Vol. 1) and Andrew Dalhouse (Spirits of Vengeance Vol. 2).

Published through Larson’s own Dream Key Studios, the collection is currently up for order via the Rippaverse’s in-house Rippasend fulfillment service, with fans able to get their choice of four covers, as illustrated by Marino, Viktor Bodganovic (Action Comics Vol. 1), Ryan Stegman (Venom Vol. 4), and Brett Booth (Teen Titans Vol. 4).

An eternal battle enters a new round in Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows: Part One (2023), Dream Key Studios. Words by Chad Larsson, art by V Ken Marion, Andrew Dalhouse, anbd Sinisa Matic.

Now, in the interest of transparency, it should be noted that this is not a paid promotion of any kind, nor do I have a personal relationship with Larson – Rather, as noted above, this spotlight is about bringing books to our readers’ attention that we think might be genuinely entertaining.

Further, I have not read any of Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows, nor did I support any of the book’s previous crowdfunding campaigns.

But what I did do, in an interest to learn more about a book I thought looked pretty damn cool, was reach out to Larson himself with some questions about his creative journey.

And wouldn’t you know it, he got back to me with some answers! So without further ado, let’s allow the creator himself to tell you a little bit about his project.

John Azrael returns from the dead on Ryan Stegman’s variant cover to Deathshroud Vol. 1 #2 (2023), Dream Key Studios

BIC: Tell us about yourself! What sparked your interest in comics, and what drove you to create Deathshroud?

Larsson: I’ve spent over a decade in the entertainment industry, mainly in esports and gaming. I founded Pro Gaming League, where we ran tournaments for top game publishers, and later launched Team Reciprocity, a championship-winning esports organization. After those ventures, I felt it was time to pursue another lifelong passion in storytelling. I’ve always been drawn to powerful narratives across games, movies, and comics. Creating my own comic universe felt like the natural next step. In a world where owning your intellectual property is more important than ever, comics offered a more accessible path to building a franchise, especially compared to video games, which can require massive budgets to get off the ground.

Death witnesses the birth of his next champion in Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows: Part One (2023), Dream Key Studios. Words by Chad Larsson, art by Canaan White, Daniel Erm, and Dezi Sienty.

BIC: Why did you feel now was the right time to revive him?

Larsson: The timing felt perfect. There’s a surge of interest in darker, more mature anti-heroes and stories across the entertainment world. You’ve got titles like Diablo IV, Path of Exile, Last Epoch, and Spawn making waves. Add to that the mainstream success of Deadpool and Venom, and it’s clear the audience is ready for characters like Deathshroud. The market is hungry for new mythologies, and I saw a clear opportunity to introduce a supernatural anti-hero fueled by relentless action and rich worldbuilding.

Deathshroud unleashes a blast of unholy energy on Brett Booth’s variant cover to Deathshroud Vol. 1 #1 (2023), Dream Key Studios

BIC: What inspirations went into Deathshroud’s creation? Are there any particular fan bases you think would be interested in his escapades?

Larsson: Deathshroud is inspired by some of my favorite franchises, including Diablo, Darksiders, Spawn,

and Venom. Visually, I aimed to capture the detailed, gritty aesthetic that made ‘90s comics so iconic. I grew up on the works of Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo, and Marc Silvestri, and that influence runs deep in this book. Fans who grew up collecting comics during that golden age will feel right at home. It’s made for people who love dark fantasy and characters who walk the line between hero and monster.

John Azrael finds himself under attack in Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows: Part One (2023), Dream Key Studios. Words by Chad Larsson, art by Canaan White, Daniel Erm, and Dezi Sienty.

BIC: How did you come to work with such notable artists like Ryan Stegman, Ken Marion, and Andrew Dalhouse?

Larsson: I knew that as a first-time comic creator, I needed to make a strong impression. Several years ago, I started collecting original comic art, which helped me connect with top-tier talent in the industry. From there, I built a solid pitch, invested heavily in the project upfront, and approached each artist with a clear vision. They saw the potential and came onboard, and I couldn’t be more grateful for what they’ve brought to Deathshroud.

BIC: Deathshroud is already well past its Rippasend goal. What plans do you have for his future?

Larsson: This is hopefully only the beginning. The next step is putting pen to paper for Forged in Shadows Part Two, depending on support, fan reception, and whether we reach key revenue milestones. After Part Two, the next major arc is already mapped out and ready, with even more planned as the series continues to gain momentum. I also have plans to develop a spin-off series called Shadow Slayer. The script and character design are already complete, and you can preview early work at dreamkeystudios.com. This new character is destined to become a pivotal part of the main storyline. Following the release of Part Two, they will be fully woven into Deathshroud’s expanding saga. The long term vision is to grow this universe into something much larger, one chapter at a time, as support and demand continue to build.

Death witnesses the birth of his next champion in Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows: Part One (2023), Dream Key Studios. Words by Chad Larsson, art by Canaan White, Daniel Erm, and Dezi Sienty.

BIC: Do you have any creative plans outside of Deathshroud?

Larsson: At the moment, all my energy is focused on Deathshroud. That said, I’m always open to collaborating on other projects if they align with my creative passions. Whether it’s comics, games, or film, I’m excited about building new worlds when the timing and concept are right.

Kobolt City has a new protector in Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows: Part One (2023), Dream Key Studios. Words by Chad Larsson, art by V Ken Marion, Andrew Dalhouse, and Sinisa Matic.

You can snag your copy of Deathshroud: Forged in Shadows Pt. 1 today – but act fast, as the collection’s availability window ends on August 29th.

[Disclosure: The author of this article holds a personal friendship with the Rippaverse’s Creative Manager Andrew Rodriguez.]

