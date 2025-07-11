New ‘Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals’ Disappoints With Sexless Artwork, Reprinted Pin-Ups From Past Covers

Elektra lays poolside on J. Scott Campbell's 'secret' variant cover to Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

In a disappointing but ultimately unsurprising result, Marvel Comics has fumbled its latest Marvel Swimsuit Special by filling its pages not with titillating beachwear artwork of various Marvel superheroes, but instead what is perhaps the most aggressively sexless collection of ‘pin-ups’ ever put to paper.

The Avengers enjoy a pool day on Adam Hughes’ variant cover to Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rival Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

RELATED: Marvel Comics Confirms Captain America Returns Post-9/11 Thanks To Sliding Timescale, Reveals War On Terror Received Its Own Star-Spangled Avenger

The first such special in 30 years, the newly-released Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals one-shot was touted by its eponymous publisher as “continuing the tradition” of their early 90s swimsuit specials, which ran across the early 90s and were known for presenting readers with page after page of gratuitous Marvel-themed cheesecake, all wrapped in a very loose but fun narrative that served solely to give a passing excuse as to why the featured heroes and villains were hitting the beach instead of each other.

And while the narrative of the latest special, as presented by writers Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs with art from Nick Bradshaw and Rachelle Rosenberg, is admittedly enjoyable, the same cannot be said for a vast majority of its collected pin-ups.

The Avengers call in a favor from the X-Men in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Words by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs, art by Nick Bradshaw, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Travis Lanham.

Now, to be clear, this appraisal is not based on an vague idea of some generally accepted ‘sexiness threshold’. After all, as the old adage goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Nor is it rooted in a desire for said pin-ups to be more explicit, as Marvel Comics is still an all-ages publisher and thus it is understood that the content must err on the side of caution when it comes to such risqué materials.

Rather, it stems from the fact that while said pin-ups are all expertly illustrated, most of them are not only less enticing than any of the issue’s covers, but completely devoid of any energy, sexual or otherwise – which is the absolute last thing anyone wants from a swimsuit special.

Captain Marvel, Rogue, She-Hulk, Mary-Jane, and Black Widow hit the beach on Mark Brooks’ variant cover to to Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rival Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

Take, for example, Aaron Kuder and Jesus Aburtov’s take on the Fantastic Four, which comes off as less ‘exciting’ than it does ‘a photo of your parents’ last summer vacation’:

Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman keep the flame alive in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Art by Aaron Kuder and Jesus Aburtov.

RELATED: Former Marvel Comics EIC Jim Shooter Passes At 74, Oversaw Historic Runs On ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Thor’, ‘Amazing Spider-Man’

Or Marguerite Sauvage’s poolside shot of Rogue and Gambit, its sharp line and color work serving a scene that would be more at home in a Disney Channel original movie than any sort of ‘spicy showcase’:

Rogue and Gambit go for a dip in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Art by Marguerite Sauvage.

Even David Marquez and Nolan Woodard’s artwork of Cloak & Dagger, easily one of if not the stand out piece of the entire book, features the barest hints of sexuality, despite the two being near-completely nude and making skin-to-skin contact:

Cloak & Dagger take a desert getaway in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Art by David Marquez and Nolan Woodard.

Truly, of every piece featured in the Marvel Swimsuit Special, only Mahumad Asrar & Matthew Wilson’s snapshot of Black Cat and Spider-Man comes even remotely close to truly capturing the book’s old-school feel:

Spider-Man gets a surprise poolside visit from Black Cat in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Art by Aaron Kuder and Jesus Aburtov.

Again, all objectively well drawn, but sadly on the whole boring when compared to previous swimsuit special depictions of these same characters, such as Walter McDaniel, Matt Banning, and Tom Smith’s handling of Marvel’s First Family:

Sue Storm and her Fantastic Four teammates hit the beach in the Marvel Swimsuit Special Vol. 1 #2 “Big Fun on Monster Island!” (1993), Marvel Comics. Art by Walter McDaniel, Matt Banning and Tom Smith.

Tim Hildebrandt and Greg Hildebrandt’s Marvel Swimsuit Special Vol. 1 #4 cover-adorning shot of Rogue and Gambit:

Rogue and Gambit take a moonlight swim on Tim Hildebrandt and Greg Hildebrandt’s cover to Marvel Swimsuit Special Vol. 1 #4 “Mad for Madripoor” (1995), Marvel Comics

Or Joe Phillips, John Dell, and John Cebolero’s look into one of Cloak & Dagger’s more intimate moments:

Cloak & Dagger find some time alone in Marvel Swimsuit Special Vol. 1 #4 “Mad for Madripoor” (1995), Marvel Comics. Words by Ariane Lenshoek, Paul Mounts, and Doug Wheatley, art by Joe Phillips, John Dell, and John Cebolero.

To make matters even more disappointing, in addition to the book’s pin-ups being less-than-eye-catching, rather than its entire gallery being made up of wholly original pieces, three of its entries are actually reprints from previously released variant covers, with Olivier Copiel’s Namor piece having originally been produced for February’s Namor Vol. 2 #7:

The Sub-Mariner speeds through the ocean waters on Olivier Copiel’s variant cover to Namor Vol. 2 #7 “Last King Of Atlantis, Chapter Seven: The Battle of the Eighth” (2025), Marvel Comics

Rian Gonzales’s Venom for October 2023’s Venom Vol. 5 #26:

A certain Lethal Protector enjoys some pool time on Rian Gonzales’ variant cover to Venom Vol. 5 #26 “State of Grace, Part One” (2023), Marvel Comics

And Adam Hughes’ She-Hulk, which would itself count as the book’s ‘sexiest piece’ if it hadn’t already appeared with a foil treatment on 2023’s Sensational She-Hulk Vol. 2 #1:

The Jade Giantess catches some rays on Adam Hughes’ foil variant cover to Sensational She-Hulk Vol. 2 #1 “Jen-Sational!” (2023), Marvel Comics

All in all, while not the most embarrassing attempt at toeing the sex appeal line ever produced, the Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals may have just been better off being dedicated to its main objective: Showcasing upcoming skins for Marvel Rivals.

(And hey, at least it also got some great variant covers, including an amazing set from the one and only J. Scott Campbell.)

NEXT: Marvel Comics’ Jonathan Hickman Says X-Men’s Krakoan Age Was His “Most Disappointing Creative Experience” Because He Couldn’t “Finish The Story”

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi