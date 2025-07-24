SDCC 2025 Thursday Panels Worth Keeping An Eye On: IDW’s ‘Godzilla’ Plans, Marvel’s Next ‘X-Men’ Event, And The Future Of ‘Power Rangers’

A bevy of exclusive new variant covers (that may or may not be completely scooped up by scalpers), frustrating line-caps, and the distinct possibility that the guy sitting across from you at the convention center lunch table may have created one of the most seminal characters in all of pop-culture: Ladies and gentlemen, it’s San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Official San Diego Comic-Con logo

As with most such geek-centric conventions, one of SDCC’s main draws is its annual line-up of panels, their attendance by various film, comic book, and video game pros promising major announcements and insights into their various work – and, depending on the subject matter, an exclusive collectible or two as well.

And given the sheer number of panels occurring throughout the week, it can admittedly be a bit daunting trying to decide which ones to attend (or follow along for fans at home), let alone keeping track of their schedules.

To this end, in hoping to at the very least provide a foundation for one to build out their own panel schedule, this year’s SDCC will see the inaugural kick-off of BIC’s ‘Panels Worth Keeping An Eye On’, a new feature wherein one of our teammates – in this case, your friendly BIC EiC – will offer a daily list of panels they think you should check out.

That all said, let’s dive in to the Top 10 SDCC 2025 Panels Worth Keeping An Eye On for Thursday, July 24th:

X-Men leader Rogue, The Savage She-Hulk, and the Sensational Mary-Jane, and Black Widow hit the beach on Mark Brooks’ variant cover to to Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rival Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

Spotlight on Jonathan Hickman – 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Room 5B

Official Description: Jonathan Hickman is a bestselling and award-winning writer best known for his work at Marvel (Secret Wars, Fantastic Four, Avengers, House of X) and Image Comics (East of West, Manhattan Projects, Decorum, Black Monday Murders).

Our Take: It’s the man behind Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 3. Who wouldn’t want to hear about his creative process (and maybe, just maybe, an accidental tease regarding The Maker’s return)?

Peter Parker embraces his destiny in Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and Cory Petit.

DC All In: What’s Next – 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Room 6DE

Official Description: Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers dive deeper into DC’s core and Absolute comic books for 2025 and beyond. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

Our Take: With the second year of the Absolute line on the horizon, as well as its first official crossover with the main DCU, it’s almost a sure bet that this panel will see some massive DC comics announcements (and hopefully some more info on Waid’s return to Impulse!)

Wally West tries to stop Impulse from breaking time on Dan Mora’s variant cover to The Flash Vol. 6 #26 (2025), DC

Godzilla: Enter the Kai-Sei Era – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Room 29AB

Official Description: IDW’s massive new Godzilla universe has arrived! Moderated by Aaron Gregory (Toho) and featuring creators Tim Seeley, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Jake Williams (editor), this panel will be full of kaiju-sized surprises as fans feast their eyes on new art, plot twists, and much more.

Our Take: The King of the Monsters’ is currently enjoying a resurgence in quality when it comes to Western productions, and IDW’s comic book line is no exception, so there’s bound to be a few exciting announcements regarding its future, if not some stunning cover art reveals.

Big G charges up on Art Adams’ SDCC 2025 variant cover to Godzilla Vol. 1 #1 (2025), IDW

Marvel Comics: X-Men – 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM, Room 6A

Official Description: The next big X-Universe saga is coming, and mutantkind is not ready! The X-Men have risen from the ashes, but what is the disastrous threat that lies in their future? Find out as editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, conductor of X Tom Brevoort, and a lineup of uncanny talent shed light on the calamitous new epic with first looks, reveals, insight on the titles leading into the event, and more. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.

Our Take: This one’s less a recommendation based on quality, but rather because there’s guaranteed to be a lot to talk about regarding anything Marvel announces regarding their Merry Band of Mutants.

Rogue looks out over the Savage Land on David Nakayama’s variant cover to the facsimile release of Uncanny X-Men Vol. 1 #269 “Rogue Redux” (1990), Marvel Comics

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Deep Dive: A Nostalgia Driven Approach to Your Favorite Characters – 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM, Room 6BCF

Official Description: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion crashes onto store shelves this holiday season 2025 — a galaxy-shattering, retro-inspired beat ’em up that channels the spirit of your favorite ’90s arcade classics. Get ready to go behind the scenes of this cosmic brawler with an exclusive look at the game’s origin story and its many inspirations, never-before-seen footage and concept art from character development, the iconic voices bringing this larger-than-life cast to reality, an exclusive look at the next TWO playable characters, and a few epic surprises we’re keeping under wraps (for now)!

Our Take: This throwback arcade brawler is shaping up to be a serious winner, and with what we’ve seen so far, those “epic surprises” could genuinely be something worth checking out.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon Reveal – Nintendo Switch

Jim Shooter Memorial – 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Official Description: A salute to a towering figure in comics. Attendees include C. B. Cebulski (Marvel editor-in-chief), Tom Brevoort (Marvel), Paul Levitz (Legion of Super-Heroes), and many others.

Our Take: Exactly what it says on the tin. R.I.P. to one of the true comic book legends.

Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter has a message for the Marvel Comics bullpen (1986) via Bleeding Cool

The New Era of Power Rangers – 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Room 23ABC

Official Description: BOOM! Studios’ epic Power Rangers universe relaunched last year with the explosive Power Rangers Prime! This year, the Universe got a little bit bigger with the launch of the long-requested VR Troopers series. The creative teams behind the new Power Rangers Universe, alongside surprise guests, take a behind-the-scenes look at all things Power Rangers.

Our Take: It’s make or break time for the American Super Sentai adaptation, and with BOOM! Studios’ comic line being the only source of new Power Rangers tales, there’s bound to be a major reveal at this panel – whether or not it’ll be a good or bad, one can’t say, but it’ll definitely provide a sort of ‘franchise temperature check’.

The Rangers tap into Kaiju power in Godzilla vs. The Might Morphin Power Rangers II #3 (2024), BOOM! Studios. Words by Cullen Bunn, art by Balemar Rivas, Andrew Dalhouse, and Johanna Guzman

And that’s it for Thursday! See you tomorrow for Friday’s rec!

