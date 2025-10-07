Japanese Anime, Manga Storefront DLSite Launches Own Payment Service

Aki Hinata catches some rays on Mine Yoshizaki's color pin-up to Keroro Gunso (Sgt. Frog) (2000), Kadokawa

In finally standing up to the current wave of Western puritanism and its grip on private business worldwide, Japanese digital storefront DLSite, itself a popular source for various otaku-related media including manga, video games, and doujinshi, has launched their own personal payment processor with the goal of “creating a society where all customers can cherish what they love and enjoy content with peace of mind.”

The ladies of The Hero Association hit the beach on Yusuke Murata’s cover page to One-Punch Man Vol. 25 “Drive Knight” 2022), Shueisha

Officially launched on October 6th as a joint venture between DLSite operations and its parent company viviON Inc., the new ‘Minna no Bank’ payment system is described in its official press release, as machine translated by DeepL, as a smartphone-based, “direct-account instant payment service” where “users can manage everything from payments and transfers to deposits, withdrawals, and savings entirely within the app.”

“This initiative is part of a broader collaboration between GEO Holdings Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Yuzo Endo) and Minna no Bank. Leading the way, the viviON Group aims to create synergies across the entire GEO Group through integration with its own services, thereby delivering further value.”

Ai fights back on Yadokari Genpachirou’s cover to High School Girl Beautiful Angel Affection Heart Manga Production Version 2 Humans Who Rule All Universes – Part 1 (2020), Manga Library Z

“Through this initiative, we strive to realize a society where all customers can cherish their passions and enjoy content with peace of mind.”

In detailing the app’s full mission statement, DLSite explained, “The online payment market is expanding rapidly, with Japan’s cashless payment ratio reaching 42.8% in 2024 and further growth expected going forward.

“Alongside this market expansion, user payment needs are diversifying, demanding more convenient and secure payment experiences. Within the services operated by the viviON Group, demand for easier and more secure payment experiences was also growing.

Naru, Motoko, and Mitsune serve up drinks on Ken Akamatsu’s cover art to Love Hina: Secrets at Hinata Hotel (2002), Kodansha

“Guided by its purpose of “creating a society where users and creators can live happily while enjoying themselves,” viviON has strongly desired to deliver experiences where all lovers of Japanese 2D content can safely enjoy their passions anytime, anywhere.

“Against this backdrop, the shared vision of Minna no Bank’s service concept—“blending into everyone’s ‘daily life’”—the GEO Group’s philosophy of “providing rich and enjoyable everyday living,” and viviON’s purpose converged, making this initiative possible.

Lilysa Amano shows off her costumed and non-costumed appearances on Yu Hashimoto’s color page to 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Chapter 1 “The New Member” (2019), Shueisha

“By combining our respective strengths, we will meet customer needs and expand the environment where people can safely enjoy their passions. Through this initiative, we aim for a future where users and creators alike can enjoy richer experiences.”

Currently available exclusively to Japanese users, individuals who sign up now will be privy to two bonus offers, one being “a 90% off coupon (up to ¥1,000) usable on the service to users who link their viviON account to their Minna no Bank account for the first time [and another] when you actually use the Minna no Bank app to make a payment,” and the other being a total “of 5% viviON points back” on all purchases made through DLSite up through March 31st, 2026..

The One Who Will Walk The Path Of Heaven is adorable on Kazoo’s cover to MASKED RIDER KABUTO – Rider Girls Collection (2006)

A massive win for freedom of expression, fans can only hope that Minna no Bank is able to both survive and thrive in a world where giants like Visa or MasterCard are likely to do all they can to keep their payment processing monopoly firmly as such.

