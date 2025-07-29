From Maxima To Doomsday, Here’s 10 DC Villains Whom We Might See In A ‘Superman’ Sequel

James Gunn’s Superman set the record for having the biggest ever opening weekend of any Superman film (supposedly) despite largely relying on Superman’s same old nemesis, raising the question, who will the Caped Wonder fight next?

The early success of James Gunn’s Superman is proof of the longstanding thirst for an authentic Superman film. While the movie has gone a long way in restoring faith in the Man of Steel as a symbol of hope, a lot still needs to be done going forward, especially as far as the iconic superhero’s adversaries are concerned.

Gunn managed to develop a compelling plot using Superman’s traditional foes, with Nicholas Hoult’s performance re-establishing Lex Luthor as Superman’s archnemesis and one of the most intelligent villains in the DC Universe. However, the film doesn’t delve enough into the vast collection of DC Comics villains that pose a real threat to the Man of Steel even on his best day.

10. Maxima

Maxima makes her move in Action Comics Vol.1 #651 “Not of This Earth” (1990), DC Comics. Words by Roger Stern. Art by George Perez, Kerry Gammill, Brett Breeding, and Glenn Whitmore.

On her arrival, Maxima was presented as more of a Lois Lane archnemesis than a threat to Superman, but she has evolved in the comics over the years to become one of the most formidable female villains in the DC Universe. A psionic royal from the planet of Almerac, Maxima is obsessed with mating with Superman to create powerful offspring that will help her dominate her home planet.

After Lex Luthor’s controversial translation of Jor-El’s message changed people’s perception of Superman in James Gunn’s Superman, Maxima turning up on a mission to bed Superman and create a superior race for her planet would be a perfect continuation of the story. Her abilities have also evolved beyond telepathy and telekinesis, and she can now almost match Superman in raw strength and speed, besides taking over his mind.

9. Bloodsport

Bloodsport plays for keeps in Superman Vol.2 #4 “Bloodsport!” (1987), DC Comics. Words by John Byrne. Art by John Byrne, Karl Kesel, and Anthony Tollin.

Idris Elba’s portrayal of Bloodsport in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad elevated the character’s standing in the DC Universe. With John Cena’s Peacemaker set to return, it only makes sense for Idris Elba’s character to come back as well.

Bloodsport in the next Superman would put a human touch to the superhero-dominated cast, and settle a longstanding debate after his Kryptonite bullets almost proved lethal to the Kryptonian in their last encounter. Bloodsport is also redeemable, making him the perfect multidimensional character to spice up the next Superman film.

8. Parasite

Parasite and The Man of Steel come to blows in The Adventures of Superman Vol.1 #482 “The Planet Strikes!” (1991), DC Comics. Words by Jerry Ordway. Art by Tom Grummett, Doug Hazlewood, and Glenn Whitmore.

The purple monster that sucks the life force out of humans and can absorb Superman’s strength, heat vision, and even memories remains one of the most dreadful threats that the Man of Tomorrow has ever faced.

Different alterations of the character have appeared in the DC Universe before, although James Gunn could always create an origin story for a new bearer of these powers. Moreover, Gunn’s wheelhouse fits the horror twist Parasite can give Superman films, and his tweaks have worked successfully in previous James Gunn films.

7. Mongul

Superman is overwhelmed by Mongul’s might in Superman Vol.2 #32 “Gladiator” (1989), DC Comics. Words by Roger Stern. Art by Kerry Gammill, Dennis Janke, and Glenn Whitmore.

Superman has no shortage of cosmic enemies, but few are as formidable as Mongul. He is the dictatorial ruler of Warworld, obsessed with defeating metahumans from other planets and then forcing them to fight each other in gladiatorial arenas; this obsession would spice up any Superman film.

In terms of raw strength, Mongul and Superman are more or less matched, although the ruler of Warworld can also teleport, use mind control, and negate powers. He even imprisoned his foe in a dreamworld once. He has defeated and mentally broken Superman in the comics, which is why a cinematic battle between the two is the dream of most fans.

6. Livewire

Livewire poses a threat for The Man of Steel in Superman Vol.1 #711 “Grounded: Part Nine” (2011) , DC Comics. Words by J. Michael Straczynski and Chris Roberson. Art by Eddy Barrows, J.P. Mayer, and Rod Reis.

Lex Luthor used the media to shape public opinion and destroy Superman’s image in the James Gunn film, but his actions are nothing compared to what Livewire could do. Besides absorbing and controlling electricity, Livewire is a media-savvy villainess who is able to manipulate the internet and other media channels to her will.

She can also teleport through any device that conducts electricity, and, as seen in The CW’s Supergirl, heat vision would only recharge rather than weaken her, which means Superman would have to deploy all possible defenses to avoid being zapped.

5. Silver Banshee

Silver Banshee sings victory in Action Comics Vol.1 #595 “The Ghost of Superman” (1987), DC Comics. Words by John Byrne. Art by John Byrne, Keith Williams, and Tom Ziuko.

Silver Banshee is one of Lex Luthor’s biggest allies in the comics, not to mention that her sonic scream makes her a powerful villain in her own right. In other versions, her scream turns anyone who hears it into a skeleton (only if she knows their full name, though), which is why Clark Kent will probably have to shut her mouth before defeating her if she appears in a Superman sequel.

As her partnership with Livewire against Supergirl in The CW’s Supergirl revealed, Silver Banshee is one of the toughest villains in the DC comics. She would also add an interesting supernatural twist to any Superman film she appears in.

4. Metallo

Superman appears to have met his match in Superman Vol.2 #1 “Heart of Stone” (1987), DC Comics. Words by John Byrne. Art by John Byrne, Terry Austin, and Tom Ziuko.

After encountering a kaiju, it would be interesting to see how David Corenswet’s character fares against a Kryptonite-powered Cyborg. Metallo is one of Superman’s oldest and most dangerous enemies, although his potential has not been fully explored on screen.

From a deranged scientist donning a suit made of the Earth’s strongest metal to a corrupt journalist and Superman lookalike with impermeable synthetic skin, different versions of the character have appeared in the comics and on screen over the years.

Moreover, Metallo always seems to find a reason to team up with Lex Luthor against the Man of Steel, so it only makes sense for the new version of Superman to meet him at some point.

3. Enchantress

Superman and Supergirl face off against Enchantress in Supergirl Vol.7 #8 “Superman Reborn Aftermath: Family of Tomorrow” (2017), DC Comics. Words by Steve Orlando. Art by Matias Bergara and Michael Atiyeh.

Some aspects of the DCEU are canon in James Gunn’s DCU, and, while it hasn’t been stated, fans would love for Enchantress to still be alive after the chaos she delivered in 2016’s Suicide Squad. The sorceress is one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe, with her mission of world domination always leading to her rubbing shoulders with Superman at some point.

The character’s powers proved almost unstoppable in Suicide Squad, which is why it would be interesting to see how Superman would handle her darkness.

2. Brainiac

Brainiac’s Skull Ship attempts to escape Earth in Action Comics Vol.1 #649 “Man and Machine” (1990), DC Comics. Words by Roger Stern. Art by George Pérez, Kerry Gammill, Brett Breeding, and Glenn Whitmore.

Superman’s true baptism by fire would be facing one of the oldest and deadliest villains of the DC Universe. Brainiac is a hyperintelligent sentient AI obsessed with ‘harvesting’ civilizations.

Although the character is one of Superman’s oldest villains in the comics, the two have yet to face off on the big screen, which is why putting a face to the name would bring the dream of many fans to life.

Being another knowledge-obsessed being, Brainiac would be a huge step up from Lex Luthor, creating one of the best match-ups in the cinematic history of Superman.

1. Doomsday

The battle for the ages between The Man of Steel and Doomsday has just begun in The Adventures of Superman Vol.1 #497 “Under Fire” (1992), DC Comics. Words by Jerry Ordway. Art by Tom Grummett, Doug Hazlewood, and Glenn Whitmore.

Described as ‘Destruction Incarnate,’ Doomsday is the force famous for killing the Man of Steel in the 1992 comic book series The Death of Superman. Whether he appears as Lex Luthor’s genetic engineering project or a threat from another planet, David Corenswet’s character may have to come up against him at some point.

A narrative build-up that results in Superman facing Doomsday has to happen in a Superman sequel. The version of the character seen in Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice was a great attempt to bring the monster to life, but a recreation of a deadlier version of the prehistoric Kryptonian planet destroyer will be a welcome addition to the DCU.

