Elizabeth Olsen Knows Audiences Are “A Little Bit Exhausted” With MCU, But It Continues “For Fans”

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) brings the Asgardians under her control in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

Despite audience interest in the overall superhero genre being currently on a downswing, Elizabeth Olsen has argued that that the reason the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to persevere (or persist, depending on how one currently feels about it) is because its various films and TV series are made “for fans”, not critics.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) unleashes the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 “The Series Finale” (2021), Marvel Entertainment via Disney Plus

The Scarlet Witch actress, who most recently reprised the role for Marvel Zombies (though don’t ask her much about it, as it was recorded so long ago that she has admittedly forgotten everything about the series), spoke to the current state of the MCU amidst a larger career retrospective discussion, as held on October 4th as part of the Hamptons International Film Festival’s A Conversation With… speaker series.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) prepares to confront the Infinity Hulk (N/A) in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 4 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

As recapped by People, reflecting on her time playing the MCU’s resident hex witch, Olsen told the crowd, “It is something that I love, and it’s something I always want to return to.”

“I think the thing that’s been so special about the last five years is I’ve gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would,” she added. “There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I’d love to do that I think fans also want to.”

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) tears through The Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Marvel Entertainment

And though she’s well aware that the MCU in particular has started to lose its shine with general audiences, Olsen still shared love for the franchise, likening its long-running status and fandom to that of a TV show:

“It’s really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it.

“Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial.”

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) dons her classic comic book costume in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 6 “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Interestingly enough, it seems that it’s not only audiences who have begun to grow weary of the MCU at this point, as evidenced by Olsen’s above memory-blanking with regards to the her time reigning over the undead.

Asked during a panel appearance at the LA Comic-Con this past Thursday as to how she felt channeling the Scarlet Witch at arguably her most unabashedly evil in Marvel Zombies, the actress admitted, “You guys…I truly recorded that years ago. I can’t remember anything.”

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) reaches to take the Infinity Hulk’s (N/A) power for her own in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 4 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

“I need to watch it. I have no idea what Marvel Zombies and what happens. I filmed it. It’s my voice. I did it in my house. I wasn’t even in an office space, like I’m so confused…this must have been 2020, or was it 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? So I really have no idea what it was like. I’m so sorry.”

As of writing, neither Olsen nor the Scarlet Witch have yet been confirmed for any future MCU appearances, including in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

