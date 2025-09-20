From Plastic Man To Black Canary, Here Are 10 DC Superheroes That Could Be Included In ‘Man Of Tomorrow’

The titular hero is on the case on Aaron Lopresti's cover to Plastic Man Vol.5 Issue #1 "Plastic Man" (2018) DC Comics

After the theatrical success of James Gunn’s Superman, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. DC Studios has since set a July 2027 release date for the film, quickly becoming one of the year’s most anticipated superhero films.

Superman (David Corenswet) and Gary (Alan Tudyk) question Supergirl’s (Milly Alcock) life choices in Superman (2025), DC Studios

While David Corenswet’s Superman will be at the center of the action, fans would love to see a bigger team of heroes around the Man of Steel. Fan-favorites like Green Lantern, Supergirl, and Hawkgirl spiced up the launch of the DCU in Superman, but the film didn’t nearly touch the core of DC superheroes that fans long to see.

With James Gunn’s Justice League possibly on the horizon, it is time for James Gunn to introduce more of the DC universe’s best heroes around the Man of Steel in Man of Tomorrow. From orphaned names like Vixen to anticipated live-action debuts like Plastic Man, here are 10 DC superheroes that could be included in the upcoming Superman sequel.

1. Plastic Man

The titular hero is on the case on Aaron Lopresti’s cover to Plastic Man Vol.5 Issue #1 “Plastic Man” (2018) DC Comics

RELATED: From Maxima To Doomsday, Here’s 10 DC Villains Whom We Might See In A ‘Superman’ Sequel

Plastic Man remains one of the most underused superheroes in the DC universe; not appearing in any live-action film so far, despite being a fan favorite among comic readers. His main superpower is the ability to stretch to any distance and assume any shape with nearly unlimited elasticity, but that is only the tip of the iceberg. Plastic Man is a highly intelligent superhero with a goofy personality that could spice up any Superman film. He is also one of the most powerful DC superheroes who also believes strongly in second chances, having been a thief himself, which makes him a great moral balance for Man of Tomorrow.

In 2000, James Gunn himself pitched a Plastic Man film to DC Studios with Mathew Lillard to play the role, but was turned down. Being at the helm of DC Studios, Gunn could now bring his dream to life by introducing the character in the DCU, and Man of Tomorrow would be a great place to start.

2. Swamp Thing

Levi Kamei becomes the Swamp Thing on Mike Perkins and Mike Spicer’s cover to The Swamp Thing Vol.1 Issue #1 “Becoming, Part 1” (2021), DC Comics

Swamp Thing has the potential to lead the horror section of the DCU. Despite the character having two live-action films and two TV series, he has never been properly portrayed alongside Superman. The DCU is bound to have its share of mystic and horror-themed superheroes, and Man of Tomorrow can be used to introduce the best of them. The Green’s wide range of powers, including his ability to turn any plant life into a weapon, would bring an interesting horror twist to the Superman sequel.

A Swamp Thing film was announced as one of the early projects of the DCU’s Chapter 1 (Gods and Monsters), with James Mangold attached as director. However, not much has been done on the film since its announcement, so it is unlikely to be released before 2027, which means the Superman sequel could, as well, be used to introduce the character.

3. Vixen

Vixen and Zaki the Lion assert dominance on Joshua Middleton’s cover to Vixen: Return of the Lion Vol.1 Issue #1 “Predators”(2008), DC Comics

Vixen (Mari Jiwe McCabe) is another underrated DC superhero that James Gunn has personally expressed interest in. Born in Africa, McCabe wields magical powers that she channels through a totem to gain the power of different creatures in the animal kingdom. Her powers are complicated and tough to portray on screen, which probably explains the character’s prolonged onscreen absence. James Gunn’s interest in obscure DC heroes could, however, change that, as the character’s powers and rich origin story would bring an interesting twist to the DCU.

Being a supermodel and an entrepreneur, Vixen is one of the most complete characters with an astonishing level of emotional balance, making her a worthy teammate for Superman. Her ability to tap into the abilities of any animal including birds also makes her powers unpredictable, which would be a welcome spice in Man of Tomorrow.

4. Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern fly into action on Tom Mandrake’s cover to Martian Manhunter Vol.2 Issue #0 “Pilgrimage” (2014), DC Comics

Despite being one of the most in-demand DC Superheroes, J’onn J’onzz remains underutilized in DC live-action projects, with his only notable big-screen appearance coming in the director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Martian Manhunter holds a special place among DC Comics fans, being a founding member of the Justice League and a vital player in the early days of the franchise as a whole. His origin story as the last surviving Green Martian also resonates deeply with Clark Kent’s story, making their team-up a dream for most fans.

His debut in the DCU seems like a matter of when rather than if, as hints of the character’s arrival have been thrown around multiple times, including an early promotional video for James Gunn’s Superman. Having failed to appear in the DCU’s debut film, James Gunn, who has expressed his love for the character in the past, would make lots of fans happy if he introduces the character in Man of Tomorrow.

5. Blue Beetle

Jaime Reyes stands tall as the new Blue Beetle on Cully Hamner’s cover to Blue Beetle Vol. 7 Issue # 1 “Blue Monday” (2006), DC Comics

RELATED: From Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ To James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ Here Are The 13 Most Expensive Superhero Films Of All Time

Despite being a box office bomb, Blue Beetle (2023) became the shining light of the then declining DCEU, which explains the greenlighting of the storyline to continue in the upcoming animated series with Xolo Maridueña reprising his role. James Gunn has since confirmed that he is happy with the star reprising his role in the DCU, making him one of the few stars to retain their former roles in the DCU. His voice acting in the animated series, however, won’t be as satisfying as a full live-action appearance.

Jaime Reyes becomes one of the most important members of the Justice League in the comics and makes an excellent team member with Superman. Mariduena and Corenswet could also make two of the most popular stars of the DCU if Blue Beetle, gets a solid storyline in Man of Tomorrow.

6. Booster Gold

Booster Gold gives a shining thumbs up on Kevin Maguire’s cover to Booster Gold Vol.2 Issue #32 “Tense Future!” (2010), DC Comics

The upcoming Booster Gold TV series was one of the first projects to get a greenlight for DCU’s first chapter, which was welcome news as the character has never appeared on the big screen despite his popularity in the comics. The futuristic superhero now seems set to become the DCU’s first Gothamite as the series could be released ahead of James Gunn’s first Batman film. This would make Peacemaker, Blue Beetle, and Booster Gold the trio that highlights the DCU and top candidates for James Gunn’s Justice League.

The character has also been elevated into one of the most important DC Superheroes in the comics after his journey to Darkseid’s Absolute Universe in Superman #27 (2023) allowed him to gain pure Omega Energy, probably making him the most powerful individual in the DC Universe. Appearing alongside Superman in a live-action project would therefore build up to this epic team-up, and Man of Tomorrow would be a great beginning.

7. Black Canary

Black Canary is ready to retaliate on Ryan Sook and Dave Stewart’s cover to Black Canary: Best of the Best Vol.1 Issue #1 “Round One”(2025), DC Comics

Black Canary is one of the earliest female superheroes in the DC Universe and a major team player, having been at the center of most DC Universe team-ups, including Birds of Prey, Justice Society, and, of course, The Justice League. Her main superpower is the Canary Cry that can shatter entire city blocks and incapacitate some of the DC Universe’s deadliest villains. However, the biggest attraction to this character in the DCU is her unmatched martial arts skills, which would be invaluable in the next Superman film.

Black Canary has mostly worked with (and dated) Green Arrow in the past, but since the Arrow’s introduction in the DCU may be far off, Black Canary could become the best of the DCU’s street-level battles. A cameo alongside Superman in Man of Tomorrow could also reinvent the character for the DCU.

8. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman rides into action on Hayden Sherman and Jordie Bellaire’s cover to Absolute Wonder Woman Vol.1 Issue #1 “Absolute Wonder Woman: The Last Amazon, Part 1” (2024), DC Comics

RELATED: From Series Such As ‘Inhumans’ And ‘The Tick’, Here Are The 11 Worst Live-Action Superhero TV Finales Ranked

James Gunn’s DCU has yet to put a face to the name, but Wonder Woman has to be introduced at some point; being the third pillar of the DC Universe. The character is seeing her best evolution in the comics with the new origin story revealed in Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon (2024), so it will be interesting to see what version of the character appears in the DCU.

Armed with more weapons and powers than ever before, the comic book version of Wonder Woman feels darker but more powerful, making her an essential factor in any big cosmic battles that might happen, which is where the DCU is headed. James Gunn has already hinted at Superman facing a bigger threat in Man of Tomorrow as Lex Luthor teams up with far darker forces than in Superman, which means David Corenswet’s character needs a more powerful ally, just like Wonder Woman.

9. Obsidian

Jade and Obsidian learn a hard truth about their mother on Todd McFarlane and Steve Montano’s cover to Infinity Inc. Annual Vol.1 Issue #1 “Green Dreams and Precious Illusions” (1985), DC Comics

James Gunn’s DCU has sidelined the original Green Lantern (Alan Scott), adopting Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), for Superman and Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart for the upcoming Lanterns TV series instead. The inclusion of Alan Scott’s son, Todd, aka Obsidian, now feels necessary, especially because of his connection to the shadowlands and the multiverse by extension. Obsidian is one of the obscure DC comics characters that haven’t received much attention in the past, despite being a fan-favorite among comic readers.

His unique set of powers makes him the perfect multilayered superhero, bridging between light and darkness. He taps into the shadowlands and manipulates shadows, a trait that puts fear into the bad guys. While he may not get his own film in the DCU, a team-up between him and Superman in Man of Tomorrow would add emotional depth to the film while also making the good guys more invincible.

10. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn and the Joker dance in the pail moonlight on Alex Ross’ cover to Batman: Harley Quinn (1999), DC Comics.

Since her breakup with The Joker, Harley Quinn has become one of the most popular street-level DC characters both in the comics and in live-action appearances. Her story remains one of the best redemption arcs in the history of the DC Universe, making her the right partner for the DCU’s Superman. Margot Robbie has become the face of the character in live-action projects after she aced the role in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021).

Fans would therefore love to see her return to the role in Man of Tomorrow, as it would give the character a bigger role in the most significant battles of the DCU. Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation of Robbie’s return to the role in the DCU, which means the character could be recast.

NEXT: From ‘The Legend Of Ochi’ To ‘The Surfer’, Here Are 10 Underrated Films In 2025 That Might Have Flown Under Your Radar

Go to discussion...

Billy Oduory By Billy Oduory is an Information Systems major and a lifelong nerd who has enjoyed comics since childhood. When he ... More about Billy Oduory