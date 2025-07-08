Abysmal Leaked ‘Superman’ Reviews From Variety And The Daily Beast Countered By A Positive Reaction On Bluesky

DC Studios is betting everything on Superman, and we’re betting they wished they kept that review embargo up longer now that first reviews are coming in. Why? Because these reviews aren’t encouraging and they come from outlets with clout.

One of them is from Variety where writer Peter Debruge compares it unfavorably to Amazon Studios’ Heads of State, starring Peacemaker John Cena and Bloodsport Idris Elba, in his review of that. “You could be forgiven for writing off ‘Heads of State,'” Debruge wrote. “But then, you would miss a movie that’s no sillier than ‘Superman’ and a lot more entertaining (a comparison worth making, since both adhere to a mythical sense of heroism).”

Debruge later updated his review to say, “big-studio superhero fare” instead of “Superman,” but his original remarks are still out there on the web. And things don’t end there; they only get stranger. The Daily Beast published, and quickly scrubbed, a scathing review shortly before the embargo was lifted. It described Superman as “overstuffed” and a “Saturday morning cartoon,” according to ComicBookMovie. The review added, “the film is so awash in over-the-top CGI insanity that its slam-bang mayhem loses its punch.”

David Corenswet’s performance might also lose something as the writer didn’t think the actor found his footing despite looking the part. The review says, “he comes across as relatively slight, a situation exacerbated by the all-over-the-place nature of his saga.” Still, it sounds like James Gunn delivers on nonstop action as viewers have “to hold on for dear life as it whiplashes about from one out-of-this-world locale and incident to another.”

However, he may have an emotion deficit as Superman’s story allegedly is “[feigning] interest in actual emotion.” The humor and romance between Lois and Clark are also said to be “lacking.” Nicholas Hoult is a standout but overshadowed because “Superman gets tangled up in fanciful nonsense that soon renders the entire affair superficial and silly.”

The redacted Daily Beast review also compares Superman to Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League, saying it “overpopulates itself with heroes and villains it has neither the time nor the inclination to develop. Consequently, everyone and everything is two-dimensional, no matter that the director’s imagery is sharp and vibrant.”

While the above takes are raising concerns for the film’s chances this weekend and beyond, a counter opinion has arisen on Bluesky. Uproxx critic Mike Ryan wrote, cryptically, the following in defense of Superman: “I’m going to get in trouble for this. But that ‘leaked review,’ good god I couldn’t disagree more.”

Mike Ryan (@mikeryan.bsky.social) on Bluesky

Ryan added in a reply, “Seems I’m already in enough trouble, ‘but whatever this mystery movie is,’ it’s the happiest I’ve walked out of a movie since Top Gun Maverick. Again, I will never reveal the movie I’m talking about.” The movie he is talking about is rather clear based on hints and the process of elimination, but I digress.

This back and forth dominated by the negative analysis will probably be par for Superman’s course going into the weekend. The film still might do well, but it’s hampered by low projections as well as director and studio executive Gunn’s continual gaffes. Those factors can’t be ignored.

The man behind the hero. #Superman – only in theaters in one week. Get tickets now. https://t.co/mznvQOz0g3 pic.twitter.com/aL3od4yEdD — Superman (@Superman) July 4, 2025

