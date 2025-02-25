‘Cheech And Chong’s Last Movie’ Is Hitting Theaters On April 25th With Special Advanced Screenings On 4/20, Maaan!

Tommy Chong, and Cheech Marin are riding high again in Cheech and Chong's Last Movie (2025) Bushell Productions

Cheech & Chong find themselves stuck in an awkward position while driving across the US/Mexico border in Up In Smoke (1978), Paramount Pictures Credit: Fishstix

The legendary Sultans of Stoner Shenanigans, Cheech & Chong, are rolling up for one final joint with Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie. This crossbreed of buddy comedy and documentary is from producer-turned-director David Bushell (Dallas Buyers Club, Sling Blade, Dee Snider’s Strangeland). It chronicles the hazy history of the comic duo through part live action and part animation, as they both have a pretty far-out flashback of their nearly six-decade career, while tripping on the road. (Sorry, I meant “while they’re road-tripping!” -DA)

Bushell has long harbored a great desire to bring these pioneers of pothead culture back to fully-packed theaters filled with generations of fans blazing with excitement. It was a pipe dream that burned slowly for two decades, but it has finally sprouted to life with this new hybrid strain of film genre.

“Last Movie was born out of the failure to make a scripted Cheech & Chong comedy that I was set to produce almost 20 years ago,” Bushell said in a statement (via Deadline). “Cosmically, that wasn’t meant to be, so I took my passion and ambition to direct, coupled it with my love of documentary, and convinced these two road dogs to let me tell their epic story. We are excited to bring this trip of a lifetime to audiences around the country for the definitive retrospective of the lives and careers of this iconic duo.”

Cheech drinks from the wrong jar while Chong laughs in Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980) Universal Pictures Credit: SPAMM WaVE

The association of Richard Anthony “Cheech” Marin, and Thomas B. Kin Chong was first sparked in the early ’70s when Cheech moved to Vancouver to avoid the Vietnam Draft, and met Chong who was a local improv comic and traveling musician. The toking two-some started off by playing strip clubs, but then moved to LA after they started playing bigger (and cleaner) venues, and their fanbase continued to grow, like wild weeds.

After several hit albums, they brought their brand of hazy humor to the big screen with the 1978 classic, Up In Smoke. The movie didn’t have the warmest reception among critics at the time of its release, but most of them were squares who probably studied all through college, and nothing more. Regardless of the reviews, Up In Smoke earned enough green from mellow moviegoers to generate six more films, but then Cheech & Chong’s partnership cashed out in the mid-1980s.

They went their separate ways, but both of them would go on to have relatively successful solo careers. Then the duo snuffed out their years-long animosity in the ’90s, and occasionally reunited for special appearances. The animated feature, Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie, was released in 2013, and a whole new generation was introduced to the ones their parents still talk about behind closed bedroom doors that have skunky smells seeping out of them.

June Fairchild has a taste for AJAX in Up In Smoke (1978) Paramount Pictures Credit: Kovalski Media

During a time when nostalgia is regurgitated, reprocessed, and redistributed, exceptions can be made for two buds reflecting on their most excellent legacy, as they get to the bottom of that stash pile called “Life,” and before having to recoup from the great “Pusherman in the Sky,” where all things originate. Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie will have special advanced screenings on 4/20 before drifting into theaters on April 25th.

Watch the trailer right here:

